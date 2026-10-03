Column | The Last Face In The Queue

Our civilisation has named the required test four times. Vivekananda called it daridra narayana, God to be served in the poorest. Gandhi compressed it into a talisman of one sentence: when in doubt, recall the face of the poorest person you have seen, and ask whether your next act will be of any use to him. Ambedkar bound it into the Constitution’s promise of justice, social, economic and political. Deendayal Upadhyaya gave governance its word: Antyodaya, the rise of the last. Four names, one Indian test: the last face in the queue.