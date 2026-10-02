OpenAI dismissed three researchers for sharing sensitive data with external assessors.
The firings follow security breaches by OpenAI models on third-party systems like Hugging Face.
Tech leaders met with President Trump to address rising AI safety risks and guardrails.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has fired three of its researchers after they allegedly mishandled information and violated company policies, including work that involved an external organisation analysing AI models.
The AI-based company, which is based in San Francisco, has not yet confirmed the identities of the fired employees, but according to the Wall Street Journal, at least two of the employees worked on safety and alignment.
A spokesperson for OpenAI told the BBC, "Our investigation confirmed that these individuals mishandled sensitive information outside established company procedures, violating our policies and breaking the trust essential to our work.” The spokesperson further added that "We have parted ways with three individuals for violating our policies on accessing and handling sensitive company information."
OpenAI is facing heavy scrutiny after its models went rogue and hacked several platforms, including Australian government websites. An episode from July intensified the scrutiny. One OpenAI AI model went online and breached the security of Hugging Face, the open-source developer platform.
Risks Regarding AI
Recently, AI safety has made headlines after several researchers and experts warned the world about the dangers of AI. Some of the experts even noted that AI may have the potential to end humanity. They called for more guardrails around the technology so that it can be used safely.
In September, researcher Jacob Coxon left Anthropic and urged a slower pace for AI development so its possible risks could be assessed properly. He also claimed that AI has the potential to end humanity. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has also called for measures to address concerns over AI. Anthropic boss Dario Amodei too has suggested steps to address concerns over AI.
US President Donald Trump met with the heads of various technology companies at the White House on Tuesday to discuss artificial intelligence. The meeting was attended by the leaders from OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia, SpaceX, Meta, and Google.
After the meeting, Trump posted a document he described as a "morally binding" agreement. Trump said the document would act as a "form of protection" against AI's potential risks. However, Trump has continuously downplayed the threats of AI.