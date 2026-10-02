Christa Pike In Critical Condition After Failed Tennessee Execution

Christa Pike is in critical condition and receiving life-saving medical care after surviving Tennessee’s attempt to execute her with two doses of pentobarbital, according to her lawyers
The execution was halted after the state failed to complete it before the warrant expired, and Pike was taken by ambulance to a hospital; Tennessee officials maintain that the approved execution protocol was followed
Governor Bill Lee has suspended Tennessee’s remaining executions for 2026 and ordered an independent review, while questions remain about why the lethal-injection procedure failed
Death row inmate Christa Gail Pike is in critical condition after Tennessee’s attempt to execute her failed on Wednesday, with her lawyers saying she is receiving lifesaving treatment at a hospital.
Pike was taken to hospital after surviving two doses of the lethal drug used by Tennessee for executions. Her attorney Randy Spivey said her lawyers did not yet know her prognosis, but confirmed that she was alive.
The failed execution prompted Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to halt further executions in the state for the rest of the year and order an independent review of what happened. Lee called the incident “deeply disturbing”, AP reported.
What Happened?
Pike, 50, was scheduled to be executed at 10 am on Wednesday for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer. She would have been the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.
The execution was halted after officials administered an initial dose and then a second dose of pentobarbital, neither of which resulted in her death. The execution team spent about an hour attempting to administer the drugs and that Pike was subsequently taken from the prison by ambulance.
Pike’s lawyers said the execution process lasted for more than 90 minutes and raised concerns about the physical effects of the failed attempt. They said it remained unclear whether she could have suffered brain damage because of oxygen deprivation.
Why Was Execution Halted?
Tennessee had attempted to carry out the execution after courts rejected Pike’s final appeals.
Pike had previously challenged lethal injection and sought to be executed by firing squad instead. Her lawyers had argued that lethal injection posed particular risks for her because of her medical history and difficulties with intravenous access.
The execution was ultimately carried out under Tennessee’s authorised lethal-injection protocol, but failed before the state’s execution warrant expired. Two doses were administered without killing Pike.
What Happens Next?
The failed attempt has put Tennessee’s execution procedures under review.
Governor Lee has indefinitely postponed Pike’s execution and another execution that had been scheduled for later this year. The governor’s review is expected to examine what went wrong during the lethal-injection process.
Pike remains under a death sentence for Slemmer’s murder, and the failed execution does not itself overturn that sentence. Her lawyers are now focused on her medical condition following the attempt.
The case has also renewed questions over Tennessee’s single-drug lethal-injection procedure, after officials were unable to complete an execution despite administering two doses of the drug.