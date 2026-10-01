India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket: Shreyas Iyer & Co Ready To Defend Gold By Entering Final

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semi-final. Defending champions India square off against Sri Lanka in the second men’s cricket semifinal at the Asian Games. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Indian side enters the contest boasting a formidable squad packed with powerhouse performers like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and a world-class bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Having advanced past the quarterfinals via a rain washout, India will be eager to hit the ground running. Sri Lanka, captained by Sahan Arachchige, fields a competitive yet evolving lineup that relies heavily on experienced campaigners like Niroshan Dickwella and strike bowler Nuwan Thushara to counter India's depth. Conditions at Korogi Sports Park are expected to favor slower bowlers as the match progresses, placing a premium on smart middle-overs tactics. While history and recent squad strength heavily favor the Men in Blue, Sri Lanka possesses the explosive talent required to script an upset. Expect a thrilling contest as both Asian powerhouses fight for a coveted spot in the gold medal match. Get live updates of IND vs SL match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Oct 2026, 09:01:04 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games 2026: Shubman Gill Registers Record Leading from the front in a daunting record chase in Guwahati, Indian captain Shubman Gill played a legendary, career-defining knock of 223 not out off 133 balls. Overcoming severe physical cramps in the humid conditions, Gill pulverized the West Indian bowling attack with 26 fours and 8 sixes, bringing up his double century in just 117 balls to record the fastest double hundred in ODI history. His masterclass—the highest individual score by an ODI captain and only the second double century achieved while chasing—turned a mammoth 406-run target into an effortless cruise, sealing both the match and an unassailable series victory for India.

1 Oct 2026, 08:54:02 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games 2026: Dominance For ODI Side India pulled off a record-breaking heist in Guwahati, defeating the West Indies by eight wickets in a high-scoring thriller to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Asked to chase a mammoth target of 406 after centuries from Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, and John Campbell propelled the visitors to a record 405/7, the Men in Blue made a mockery of the target. Captain Shubman Gill played an iconic, history-making knock of 223 not out off 133 balls—registering the fastest double century in ODI history—while Rohit Sharma smashed a blazing 101 to power India to their highest-ever successful ODI chase with 39 balls to spare.

1 Oct 2026, 08:49:48 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming Details Fans across India looking to catch the high-voltage men's cricket semifinal between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network, with television coverage available across channels like Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5, alongside Hindi commentary on Sony Sports Ten 3. For those preferring to stream the action digitally, live coverage will be accessible on the SonyLIV app and website, ensuring supporters don't miss a single ball of this crucial subcontinental showdown.

1 Oct 2026, 08:44:47 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games 2026: No Silver Medals In Case Of Washout Persistent rain at Korogi Sports Park has wreaked havoc on the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, washing out six matches—including all four quarterfinals—and sending top-ranked teams India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka straight into the semifinals. With the semifinals scheduled for October 1 and the medal matches on October 3, the organizing committee has introduced a major rule change: abandoning the traditional silver-medal runner-up finish, meaning that if the final or bronze playoff is completely washed out without reserve days, the affected finalists will jointly share the gold or bronze medals, potentially handing Pakistan its first-ever men's cricket gold if weather disrupts the ultimate showdown.

1 Oct 2026, 08:16:18 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asian Games 2026: Preview India heads into the men’s cricket semifinals of the Asian Games as overwhelming favorites to defend their crown, fielding a full-strength T20I squad against a second-string Sri Lankan side led by Sahan Arachchige. While Sri Lanka enters the clash as distinct underdogs reminiscent of their 2023 Asiad setup, they can draw quiet confidence from Japan's recent scare against India in Sano. Team India has experienced its share of turbulence under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy—experiencing early series setbacks before bouncing back with dominant sweeps over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan—and while they narrowly avoided a stunning upset on Japanese soil, that early scare uniquely equipped them with vital match practice in unfamiliar conditions that none of the other semifinalists possess.