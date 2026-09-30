Mulayam-Akhilesh Yadav To Sisir-Suvendu Adhikari: Father-Son Duo Who Served Together In Parliament

The Samajwadi Party's nomination of Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani for the Rajya Sabha has brought another father-son political connection into focus. Dhanraj Nathwani is the son of Parimal Nathwani, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. Dhanraj is associated with the Reliance Group and serves as a director of Reliance New Energy Limited. He is also the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association.