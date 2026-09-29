UP Polls 2027: NDA Allies Seek More Seats As BJP Weighs Claims Constituency-wise

Amid these negotiations is Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a BJP ally at the Centre that wants to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party is looking to reach out to Dalit voters, particularly those who shifted towards the Samajwadi Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, BJP will rope in Chirag Paswan for campaigning as the party doesn't have big Paswan leaders in its fold. Most of the caste's tall leaders, including R.K. Chaudhary, Indrajeet Saroj and Awadhesh Prasad, are with SP.