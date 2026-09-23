InDepth | Inside the Congress’ Plan to Revamp the Party

Before going to a state, observers meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal, state in-charge, AICC secretary C. Vamshi Chand Reddy and war room chairperson Sasikanth Senthil. The process is explained to them, with emphasis on neutrality and the profile of leaders being sought. Once these observers reach the district, a press meeting is held and applications for DCC president are invited. At the end of their stay, they prepare a panel of six names, which includes diversity and minority candidates, along with reports on the political atmosphere, caste equations and the strengths of prominent grassroots leaders, and submit them to the party high command. They are subsequently called for a meeting chaired by Venugopal along with the state in-charge. “Earlier, the process to appoint DCC presidents would take at least seven to eight months, but here we have done it in almost a month. It was announced in early August and by the second week of September, all 32 DCC presidents had been appointed,” says Joshi, who adds that West Bengal was among the latest states to complete the exercise earlier this month.