IPL 2027 Auction Venue Confirmed! Where Will Player's Bidding Event Of Season 20 Take Place After India Return?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the venue on Wednesday.
The auction returns to India after three overseas editions in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.
The BCCI had faced venue constraints in India because of the crowded wedding season
The IPL 2027 players' auction is set for Goa in December. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the move on Wednesday, ending a three-edition run abroad and bringing the event back to India.
The event had been staged abroad for the past three editions: Dubai hosted 2024, Jeddah staged the 2025 mega auction and Abu Dhabi was the 2026 venue.
With Goa locked in, the auction will return to India for the first time since 2023. The decision also comes as the BCCI takes another look at the Impact Player rule, which has drawn objections from several prominent Indian cricketers.
Goa Venue Confirmed
Saikia said, "This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December."
The board had wanted to stage the auction in India, but a venue had been hard to secure because the wedding season is so crowded. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had earlier said as much.
"Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don't get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue," Dhumal had told.
Impact Rule Review
The BCCI has asked IPL franchises for fresh views on the Impact Player rule, a topic discussed at a recent Governing Council meeting. The strategic substitution allows a team to replace a player at any point in a match and is still due to stay in force until 2027.
The rule has been criticised by Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, largely because they say it reduces the role of genuine all-rounders.
The debate resurfaced before IPL 2026, when several captains told the BCCI they had reservations and momentum grew for the rule to be scrapped. Dhumal said the board would review it after hearing all stakeholders. "The matter is under discussion. Will take feedback from all the stakeholders and then take a call on this," he had said.