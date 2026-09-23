IPL 2027 Auction Venue Confirmed! Where Will Player's Bidding Event Of Season 20 Take Place After India Return?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The IPL 2027 players' auction will take place in December, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Wednesday. Returning to India after three overseas editions in Dubai, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi, the event will also see the BCCI seek fresh perspectives from franchises regarding the Impact Player rule

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IPL 2027 Auction Venue Confirmed
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the IPL 2027 auction venue on Wednesday. Photo: Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Summary of this article

  • BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the venue on Wednesday.

  • The auction returns to India after three overseas editions in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

  • The BCCI had faced venue constraints in India because of the crowded wedding season

The IPL 2027 players' auction is set for Goa in December. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the move on Wednesday, ending a three-edition run abroad and bringing the event back to India.

The event had been staged abroad for the past three editions: Dubai hosted 2024, Jeddah staged the 2025 mega auction and Abu Dhabi was the 2026 venue.

With Goa locked in, the auction will return to India for the first time since 2023. The decision also comes as the BCCI takes another look at the Impact Player rule, which has drawn objections from several prominent Indian cricketers.

Also Read: When Is IPL 2027 Auction? BCCI Reportedly Finalises Dates For Upcoming Season's Player's Bidding Event

Goa Venue Confirmed

Saikia said, "This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December."

The board had wanted to stage the auction in India, but a venue had been hard to secure because the wedding season is so crowded. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had earlier said as much.

"Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don't get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue," Dhumal had told.

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BCCI has decided to move the auction back to India after three overseas editions. - File
Former first-class cricketer and current BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia. - X/Assam Cricket Association
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal at the Indian Premier League Auction. - IPL
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, selection committee Chairman at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI

Impact Rule Review

The BCCI has asked IPL franchises for fresh views on the Impact Player rule, a topic discussed at a recent Governing Council meeting. The strategic substitution allows a team to replace a player at any point in a match and is still due to stay in force until 2027.

The rule has been criticised by Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, largely because they say it reduces the role of genuine all-rounders.

The debate resurfaced before IPL 2026, when several captains told the BCCI they had reservations and momentum grew for the rule to be scrapped. Dhumal said the board would review it after hearing all stakeholders. "The matter is under discussion. Will take feedback from all the stakeholders and then take a call on this," he had said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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