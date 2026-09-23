In Photos: Migration Across The English Channel

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Migrants continue attempting dangerous English Channel crossings from northern France to Britain in small inflatable boats. Recent images show departures from beaches near Calais and Gravelines, while French and British authorities intensify patrols and enforcement. The issue remains a major focus of cooperation between London and Paris over irregular migration.

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English Channel migrant crisis
A man stands on the beach as he tries to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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UK returns agreement France
A group of migrants try to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Channel crossing Sept 23 2026
A group of migrants walk on a beach as they try to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Migrant dinghy boat English Channel
A group of migrants try to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Migrant dinghy boat English Channel
A group of migrants try to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Channel crossings statistics 2026
A group of migrants try to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat are helped by members of a rescue team, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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illegal immigration UK France
A group of migrants attempt to cross the English Channel in a dinghy off Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Channel crossing photography
A group of migrants try to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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UK France border crossing images
A group of migrants wait to cross the English channel, from France to Britain, on a dinghy, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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France Britain migration photos
A group of migrants trying to cross the channel from France to Britain on a dinghy boat are helped by members of a rescue team, in Hardelot, northern France, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

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