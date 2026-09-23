In Photos: Migration Across The English Channel

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Migrants continue attempting dangerous English Channel crossings from northern France to Britain in small inflatable boats. Recent images show departures from beaches near Calais and Gravelines, while French and British authorities intensify patrols and enforcement. The issue remains a major focus of cooperation between London and Paris over irregular migration.
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