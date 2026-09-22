Fear, Anger And Restrictions: Jamui Harassment Case Strikes A Chord With Women Across Bihar

Meanwhile, for the women who spoke to Outlook, the Jamui incident is not only about what happened that day, but what can follow: tighter restrictions, greater caution and renewed scrutiny of girls’ choices. They also fear that such incidents can feed stereotypes about Bihar and its people. What they want instead is for safety to mean better policing, safer public spaces and accountability, without making girls pay for that safety by giving up their freedom to study, work, travel and build independent lives.