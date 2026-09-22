Andy Burnham Says UK To Send RAF Voyager For Saudi Air Defence Against Houthi Attacks

Andy Burnham says the UK agreed to Saudi Arabia’s request for “military support” amid renewed Houthi attacks.
The UK will deploy an RAF Voyager for defensive air-to-air refuelling support from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.
Burnham linked the decision to “cost-of-living pressures” and the need to keep regional pathways open.
The UK will provide Saudi Arabia with defensive air-to-air refuelling support as the country faces renewed missile and drone attacks from Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said.
The support follows a request from Saudi Arabia for “military support”, which Burnham agreed to on the advice of Defence Secretary Wes Streeting and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. According to BBC, the deployment is expected to begin in the coming days and will involve a single Royal Air Force Voyager aircraft based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Government officials said the arrangement is “time limited” and is likely, initially, to last “for weeks”.
UK to support Saudi air defence
British officials have described the assistance as “defensive air-to-air refuelling”. The support could include refuelling Saudi air force jets involved in shooting down incoming Houthi missiles and drones.
The Voyager is part of the RAF’s core fleet of nine aircraft, eight of which are military registered and one civilian registered. The RAF also has five other aircraft available for military recall if required.
Burnham was speaking to reporters travelling with him to the United Nations General Assembly in New York when he linked the decision to cost-of-living pressures and the wider regional situation.
“I go back to the point I made about cost-of-living pressures and acting to secure the interests of Britain and the wider region,” he said.
“Because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attacks, is looking at potential further disruption, and we need to keep those pathways open, and hence our agreement to the request.”
According to BBC, the decision comes after the Houthis said they had carried out drone and ballistic missile attacks against Riyadh and energy sites on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast in recent days.
The Houthis are fighting Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. Yemen has been at war on and off since 2014. The latest escalation is also taking place against the backdrop of wider tensions between Iran and the US.
Houthi attacks put Red Sea routes under pressure
The Houthis have recently seized control of the strategic port city of Mokha and Perim Island, a gateway to the Red Sea and a key shipping route used by Saudi Arabia.
Shipping routes through the Red Sea are a vital artery of the global economy, while the route is also important to Saudi Arabia.
BBC described the deployment of a single Voyager aircraft as being at the lighter end of military support to Saudi Arabia. The report also noted that some may view it as ‘a performative gesture to an ally in trouble’. The assessment comes as Saudi Arabia faces repeated Houthi attacks involving drones and missiles.
BBC reported that the Houthis appeared to have an ‘inexhaustible supply’ of drones and missiles to fire at Saudi Arabia.
British officials have said the offer is “time limited” and is likely, initially, to last only for a few weeks.
European allies consider support
The UK decision comes as European allies consider how they might respond to the attacks on Saudi Arabia.
In a BBC interview last week, Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte indicated that discussions between European allies could be taking place.
“I would not be surprised if some phone calls were taking place between European allies, 'hey, how are we going to deal with this?'.
“Let's see what happens, and if Nato can help, we will always be helpful.”
Energy Minister Martin McCluskey told MPs last week that the UK was “providing air defence support” to Saudi Arabia through the defence partnership between the two countries. He would not, however, be drawn on questions about operational military activity.
According to BBC, the new refuelling arrangement comes alongside the existing UK-Saudi defence partnership. The latest commitment involves a single Voyager aircraft and is expected to last for several weeks initially.
UK previously carried out strikes against Houthis
Britain has previously taken direct military action against Houthi targets.
In January 2024, the UK joined the US in launching air strikes against Houthi targets across Yemen after the group targeted ships in the Red Sea, including a Royal Navy warship.
Then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK had “acted in self-defence” following the attacks.
He also described the strikes as “necessary, proportionate, and targeted” to protect lives and commercial shipping.
The latest British deployment is different in scope, with the UK providing air-to-air refuelling support for Saudi aircraft involved in defensive operations against incoming Houthi missiles and drones.