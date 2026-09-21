'Hain Sacchi? Main Nahi Maanta': Fans React After CSK's Unexpected Appointment Of Zaheer Khan As New Head Coach

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Deepak Joshi
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CSK fans react to Zaheer Khan’s surprise appointment as head coach for IPL 2027, with supporters praising the secretive move and welcoming a new era

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Zaheer Khan Part Ways Lucknow Super Giants
File photo of Zaheer Khan as Lucknow Super Giants mentor. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • CSK’s surprise move to appoint Zaheer Khan caught fans off guard

  • Supporters praised the franchise for keeping the appointment under wraps

  • Fans called Zaheer’s arrival the beginning of a new era at CSK

Chennai Super Kings’ announcement of Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for IPL 2027 came as a major surprise to fans on social media. With Stephen Fleming’s long association with the franchise coming to an end, several names had been linked with the high-profile vacancy.

However, Zaheer’s name was largely absent from the speculation surrounding the position, making Monday’s announcement even more unexpected. CSK confirmed the appointment on September 21, with the former India pacer taking charge ahead of the 2027 season.

The reaction from fans was immediate, with many expressing disbelief at how quietly the franchise had completed the move.

Fans Surprised By Zaheer Khan's Unexpected CSK Appointment

The biggest talking point among supporters was the fact that Zaheer’s name had barely featured in the public discussion before CSK officially announced him. One fan summed up the surprise by writing: “Absolutely love how this was done in stealth mode. Fed garbage news to reporters and youtubers only to announce ZAK!”

Another supporter reacted to the announcement by saying: “Didn't expect this. This came out of the syllabus. Congratulations. New era begins.”

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Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates takes selfies with his fans after the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Monday, May 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP
Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming, right, and MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. - Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Similar reactions appeared across social media, with several fans describing the appointment as completely unexpected. A discussion on social media also reflected the surprise, with supporters calling the move “out of the box” and saying they had not expected Zaheer to be considered for the role.

The appointment ends Stephen Fleming’s 18-year stint as CSK head coach. Zaheer now becomes the latest coach to take charge of the five-time IPL champions, bringing experience from his previous roles with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's how fans reacted:

For some fans, the surprise was also linked to CSK’s apparent secrecy during the process. While speculation around other possible candidates dominated discussions, the franchise ultimately unveiled Zaheer without the kind of prolonged build-up that often accompanies major IPL appointments.

Zaheer himself welcomed the move, calling it an honour to join one of the most successful franchises in IPL history and highlighting the atmosphere created by CSK’s supporters at Chepauk.

"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests," Zaheer was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Now, the unexpected appointment has officially set the stage for a new coaching era in Chennai, with fans waiting to see how Zaheer’s tenure unfolds in IPL 2027.

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