MS Dhoni To Become CSK Head Coach? Former Cricketer Makes Revelation On Legend Taking Up Management Role

Former India selector Kris Srikkanth strongly rejected rumours linking Hemang Badani to Chennai Super Kings' vacant head coach position
Srikkanth argued that CSK do not need another coach when MS Dhoni himself can comfortably manage the role next season
Criticising Badani's stint with Delhi Capitals, Srikkanth pointed out that Delhi failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs under his tenure
Kris Srikkanth has rejected rumours linking Hemang Badani with the Chennai Super Kings head coach job and said MS Dhoni alone can handle the role next season.
Srikkanth made the remarks after Stephen Fleming left his role at CSK. Fleming and CSK mutually agreed to part ways after open discussions, ending his 17-year tenure as head coach. Several names have since been linked with the vacancy at the five-time IPL champions, with Badani among them.
Srikkanth, a former India selector, argued that CSK do not need to look beyond Dhoni. He dismissed the chatter around Badani and made clear that he does not see the former cricketer as the right fit for the job.
Badani Credentials Questioned
Badani has been Delhi Capitals head coach for the last two seasons. Delhi Capitals did not reach the playoffs under him.
That record sat at the centre of Srikkanth's criticism. Delhi Capitals are also set for management changes over the next two years with JSW returning to the helm, which is expected to trigger changes in the coaching set-up.
Sourav Ganguly is expected to become Delhi Capitals head coach and Yuvraj Singh is expected to work as his assistant. Against that backdrop, Srikkanth dismissed the CSK link outright.
"There is no way Hemang Badani should be CSK's head coach. He didn't do anything in DC. I don't know why CSK should go all-out for him. He is nothing special as a coach. When you have Dhoni, why do you even need someone else as coach? Dhoni himself is enough as head coach," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.
Pandit As Alternative
Srikkanth offered another name. He said Chandrakant Pandit would be a good option if Dhoni wants an Indian coach.
Pandit, the former KKR coach, meets the kind of profile Srikkanth wants CSK to consider. Srikkanth argued that Chennai should prefer an Indian option for the role.
"If Dhoni is preferring an Indian coach, then I would go for Chandrakant Pandit. He's a good guy and has won trophies. But CSK should go for an Indian option. Either the coach must have been a great international player or achieved big as a coach at the domestic or IPL level," Srikkanth said.
No Rush For Decision
Srikkanth also said CSK can wait. He urged the franchise not to hurry the appointment of Fleming's successor.
The auction is only in December this year, which he said gives Chennai enough time to decide. For that reason, he wants the franchise to stay patient and weigh its options calmly.
"It's fine that CSK are taking their time. There is no necessity to make the decision in a hurry. The auction will only be in December, so there's enough time. So they shouldn't rush it at all and should think calmly to make the right decision," Srikkanth said.