‘No Exceptions’: Sports Ministry Shuts Door On Asian Games Selection Rule Relaxations For Aichi-Nagoya

The Sports Ministry has cleared a 492-member Indian contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games scheduled in Japan from September 19 to October 4
Athletics forms the largest single contingent block with 73 athletes cleared for the multi-sport event
The ministry firmly stood by its September 2025 selection policy requiring athletes to feature within the top six continental rankings
The Sports Ministry has refused to relax its Asian Games selection rules despite pressure from supporters of omitted athletes. India’s Japan-bound squad will stay within the eligibility norms announced last year.
India cleared a 492-member contingent for the Asian Games. Scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, track and field forms the biggest group with 73 entries. While pending Olympic Council of Asia clearance could permit minor additions, the ministry stated no athlete will make the cut by bypassing the rules set last September.
Selection Criteria Stands
The ministry is holding the line. It has said the selection rules announced in 2025 will apply fully to the Asian Games squad.
"A lot of pressure was there (on us). Some parents came and said that my child has not been selected. We told them if your child merits selection (fulfils the selection criteria), there is no way that he or she will not be selected," a sports ministry source said.
"Let's take an example. If somebody has to run 10 seconds to be a contender for medal in the 100m event, should we send an athlete who runs 15 seconds? We have set the criteria that if an athlete is in the top six in Asia, we will select him or her, otherwise not. We have followed that."
Strict standards govern selection. Under guidelines published in 2025, athletes require a "realistic chance of winning a medal" to secure berths at multi-sport tournaments like the Asian Games. Contenders must also sit among Asia's top six and clear video-recorded trials monitored by independent observers.
Earlier Exclusions
The policy has already shaped other calls. The Indian football team was among the earliest to be ruled out of the Asiad because of its plummeting rankings.
Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya had also asserted a few weeks ago that events like the Asian Games must not be seen as exposure trips by athletes and only the best should be heading to Japan in pursuit of medals.
Legal And Tennis Fallout
Squad selections often trigger bitter disputes. Deciding who represents India at international tournaments remains a contentious exercise, prompting several dropped competitors to mount legal challenges against their exclusion.
Equestrian Anush Agarwalla challenged his exclusion in court. He moved the Delhi High Court after selectors left him out, though the Supreme Court ultimately rejected his plea.
Five players were dropped from the squad originally picked by the All India Tennis Association. Sumit Nagal is the lone singles player in the side, and recommended women’s players, including India number one Sahaja Yamalapalli (344 in WTA rankings), have been omitted.
The decision has been heavily criticised by the AITA and some former players like Rohan Bopanna.
Lean Contingent Push
"The idea, from the very beginning, was to send a lean but effective contingent. And the criteria was announced a year ago, everyone had the time to figure it out and fit in," the source said.
With the Games now days away, that position leaves little room for late reversals even if a few more names are added after approval from the Olympic Council of Asia.