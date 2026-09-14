Why Has ICC Punished Pakistan Following Women's Asia Cup Exit?

Pakistan was knocked out of the Women’s Asia Cup after a tense four-wicket semifinal defeat to Sri Lanka
Captain Fatima Sana’s brilliant all-around effort wasn't enough to defend a total of 130
The side was additionally fined 5% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate
Match referee G.S. Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel fined the Pakistan women's cricket team 5 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal against Sri Lanka, after they were found to be one over short of their target once time allowances were factored in. Captain Fatima Sana pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the sanction without needing a formal hearing.
The disciplinary blow compounded a heart-wrenching evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan's campaign came to a close on September 11. After being sent in to bat, Pakistan struggled early and slumped to 52/4 inside 10 overs, before captain Fatima Sana staged a remarkable rescue act. Sana played a gritty, unbeaten captain's knock of 47 off 36 balls, supported by useful contributions from Gull Feroza (21) and Tuba Hassan (12*), steering Pakistan to a competitive total of 130/5.
Displaying all-around brilliance, Sana then turned the match with the ball, tearing through Sri Lanka's top order and reducing them to a precarious 33/4, and later 109/6, finishing with stellar figures of 4/38. However, her lone-warrior effort wasn't enough as Sri Lanka’s lower order—anchored by Harshitha Samarawickrama (36) and Kavisha Dilhari (33) before Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana held their nerve—completed a tense chase with four wickets and eight balls to spare, knocking Pakistan out of the tournament.
For Pakistan, the narrow four-wicket defeat marked the bitter conclusion of a campaign where they came agonizingly close to pulling off an upset against the eventual finalists, only to watch their final hopes slip away in the dying overs.