Why Has ICC Punished Pakistan Following Women's Asia Cup Exit?

Displaying all-around brilliance, Sana then turned the match with the ball, tearing through Sri Lanka's top order and reducing them to a precarious 33/4, and later 109/6, finishing with stellar figures of 4/38. However, her lone-warrior effort wasn't enough as Sri Lanka’s lower order—anchored by Harshitha Samarawickrama (36) and Kavisha Dilhari (33) before Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana held their nerve—completed a tense chase with four wickets and eight balls to spare, knocking Pakistan out of the tournament.