Pakistan Suffers Double Blow: ICC Imposes Heavy Penalty On Babar Azam & Co After England Debacle

ICC imposes double sanctions on Pakistan for maintaining slow-over rate in the third Test against England.
ICC has deducted 11 WTC points from their tally, and player have been fined 50 percent of their match fees.
Pakistan lost the series against England, failing to win even a single match and got clean-swept 0-3.
Pakistan’s setback after the England tour deepened on Monday, September 14, as the ICC imposed a 50 percent match-fee fine and deducted 11 points from the current World Test Championship cycle after a slow over rate in the third and final Test in Birmingham.
The sanction leaves Pakistan in a worse position in the WTC table after the team was 11 overs short of the target, even after allowances were taken into account.
Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees handed down the punishment after on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren levelled the charge.
The latest penalty adds to the damage from the England tour that ended with Pakistan clean-swept in the three-Test series and triggered sweeping changes in the Pakistan camp.
Over-Rate Penalty
The punishment is based on the ICC’s over-rate rules. Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel covers minimum over-rate offences.
Under that rule, players lose five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. The penalty can rise only to 50 percent of the match fee, which is what Pakistan has now received.
The WTC rules bring a second cost. Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions assigns a one-point penalty for every over a side is short. That is why Pakistan has lost 11 championship points.
WTC Table Damage
The table now looks even worse for Pakistan. The side was already at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings before the latest deduction.
Pakistan now sits in ninth place with a 4.63 points percentage. The team has 16 points, the lowest among all teams in the competition.
England Tour Fallout
The England series had already left Pakistan under pressure. England clean-swept Pakistan in the three-Test contest.
The shake-up began after the second match. Pakistan axed seven players and also removed head coach Sarfaraz Khan and bowling coach Umar Gul.
More trouble followed off the field. An inquiry is underway against Imam-Ul-Haq and Mohammed Rizwan over alleged misconduct in the dressing room. The ICC action now comes on top of those setbacks.