Harry Kane Saves Bayern Munich From A Massive Elversberg Upset

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Bayern Munich survived a test from promoted SV Elversberg to secure a 2-1 victory at the Ursapharm-Arena, with Harry Kane scoring the decisive goal in the 72nd minute. Elversberg, unbeaten in their opening two Bundesliga games, started confidently and threatened Bayern before Lennart Karl opened the scoring in the 26th minute, finishing at the far post after Ismael Saibari’s cutback. The hosts pushed for an equaliser and had a goal ruled out for offside before Maurice Krattenmacher levelled in the 61st minute with a strike from outside the box. Bayern responded immediately, with Michael Olise hitting the crossbar before Kane restored their lead two minutes later, firing past goalkeeper Nicolas Kristof after Aleksandar Pavlovic picked him out. Elversberg pressed late but Bayern held on to move fourth with seven points.

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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Munich's Harry Kane
Munich's Harry Kane applauds after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Maurice Krattenmacher
Elversberg's Maurice Krattenmacher, center, celebrates after scoring his side's firts goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Lukasz Poreba
Elversberg's Lukasz Poreba, right, and Munich's Harry Kane left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Lukasz Poreba
Elversberg's Lukasz Poreba, right, and Munich's Harry Kane left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Lennart Karl
Munich's Lennart Karl celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Lukasz Poreba
Elversberg's Lukasz Poreba, right, and Munich's Harry Kane left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Elversbergs Felix Keidel
Elversberg's Felix Keidel, right, and Munich's Michael Olise left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Elversbergs Jan Gyamerah
Elversberg's Jan Gyamerah, left, and Munich's Ismael Saibari, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
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SV Elversberg Vs Bayern Munich bundesliga match highlights-Vincent Wagner
Elversberg's head coach Vincent Wagner, left, and Munich's head coach Vincent Kompany, right, talk before the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Elversberg and FC Bayern Munich in Elversberg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP

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