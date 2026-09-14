Harry Kane Saves Bayern Munich From A Massive Elversberg Upset

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 September 2026 5:38 pm

Bayern Munich survived a test from promoted SV Elversberg to secure a 2-1 victory at the Ursapharm-Arena, with Harry Kane scoring the decisive goal in the 72nd minute. Elversberg, unbeaten in their opening two Bundesliga games, started confidently and threatened Bayern before Lennart Karl opened the scoring in the 26th minute, finishing at the far post after Ismael Saibari’s cutback. The hosts pushed for an equaliser and had a goal ruled out for offside before Maurice Krattenmacher levelled in the 61st minute with a strike from outside the box. Bayern responded immediately, with Michael Olise hitting the crossbar before Kane restored their lead two minutes later, firing past goalkeeper Nicolas Kristof after Aleksandar Pavlovic picked him out. Elversberg pressed late but Bayern held on to move fourth with seven points.