Rape Allegations Against Mohammed Shami's Brother? What Do We Know So Far

A Lucknow woman accused cricketer Mohammed Shami's brother, Mohammed Kaif, of exploiting her under a false promise of marriage
She alleged that Kaif repeatedly called her to different cities for years while avoiding marriage after she resigned from her airline job.
After approaching local police and the DCP East's office, the investigation has been transferred to the ACP of Vibhuti Khand
A Lucknow woman has accused cricketer Mohammed Shami's brother, Mohammed Kaif, of repeatedly having sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage.
The woman alleged that Kaif assured her that he would marry her, prompting her to leave her cabin crew job with an airline in Delhi. She further claimed that whenever she asked him about the marriage, he would call her to different cities, where he allegedly had sexual relations with her.
"Mohammed Kaif had sexual relations with me several times after promising to marry me. After being assured that we would get married, I even left my job. Whenever I spoke about marriage, he would call me and have sexual relations with me again. I am now fighting for justice. He cannot silence my voice using his influence and position," the woman alleged.
The woman said she first connected with Kaif on Instagram in 2020. Before entering into a relationship, she told him that she was divorced and had a son. According to her, Kaif told her that he had no objection to her past or her child.
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She alleged that Kaif told her, "I love you very much and I will marry only you." She said she trusted his assurance and subsequently resigned from her cabin crew job with an airline in Delhi.
According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the two would meet while travelling and that their relationship gradually became closer. She said that whenever she reminded Kaif of his promise to marry her, he would allegedly call her to whichever city he was in.
Woman Alleges Sexual Relations in Lucknow, Delhi and Kolkata
According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, she said, "Mohammed Kaif had sexual relations with me for several months in Lucknow, Delhi and Kolkata. When he stopped answering my calls, I spoke to his elder brother, Mohammed Haseeb. He initially said he would speak to Kaif and get back to me. After that, he too started threatening me, saying that I could complain wherever I wanted. I would not be able to do anything."
She has submitted complaints at the Ashiyana and Vibhuti Khand police stations and later approached the DCP East's office, seeking registration of an FIR against Mohammed Kaif and legal action.
First Face-to-Face Meeting Took Place In 2023
According to Dainik Bhaskar, she met Kaif in person for the first time in Ghaziabad on September 11, 2023. She claimed that he had expressed his desire to marry her in August that year.
She said that while Kaif was playing in Delhi, he called her to hotels several times, where she stayed with him for several days. A few months later, when she again raised the issue of marriage, she alleged that he called her to Kolkata, where they stayed at a hotel.
Woman Alleges Incident At Hotel Hyatt In Lucknow
The woman said that Kaif told her they would get married after the IPL auction and had even sworn on the Quran.
On October 11, 2024, Bengal's Ranji team came to Lucknow, and Kaif was with the team. She alleged that he called her to Hotel Hyatt in Gomti Nagar, where they had sexual relations.
The woman said, "Today, Mohammed Kaif and his elder brother are threatening me. My complaint is not being registered at any police station. If I am standing on the streets and raising my voice today, it is because I have been wronged. I want to tell the police that my complaint should be registered. If the investigation finds me guilty, I should also be punished."
Woman Claims She Left Job After Marriage Promise
According to the woman, Kaif asked her to leave her job and assured her that he would marry her. She said she trusted him and resigned from her cabin crew position. However, she alleged that the marriage never took place. She had expected the marriage to happen after the IPL auction in December 2025, but it did not.
When she pressed him about marriage in January 2026, she claimed that Kaif began distancing himself and eventually stopped communicating with her.
Woman Says She Approached Kaif's Brother
The woman said she approached Kaif's elder brother, Mohammed Haseeb, to discuss the marriage. She alleged that Haseeb initially told her that he would speak to Kaif and get back to her, but later began calling her a "honey trapper".
After what she described as continued harassment, the woman said she spoke about her experience on a sports channel podcast on April 29, 2026. She alleged that 10 days later, on May 9, Kaif called her and asked her to have the podcast removed. According to her, he again assured her that he would speak to his family and marry her before calling her to Kolkata.
She alleged that after reaching Kolkata, Kaif again assured her of marriage and had sexual relations with her several times.
Woman Alleges Threats During Meeting In Amroha
The woman alleged that Kaif had sexual relations with her on May 18. The following day, she was called to a man's house in Amroha to discuss the marriage.
According to her, Kaif's elder brother, his mother and other people were present at the meeting. She alleged that Haseeb threatened her during the meeting and claimed that the family had influence at very high levels.
The woman said, "On May 30, I told Kaif about everything that had happened in Amroha. He did not help me and also refused to marry me."
Complaint Taken Up By ACP Vibhuti Khand
The woman said she first approached the Ashiyana police station because she had previously lived in the area. However, she alleged that the police told her that the matter did not fall under their jurisdiction.
She then approached the Vibhuti Khand police station, stating that the hotel where she had stayed with Kaif falls under its jurisdiction.
After she said she received no relief from either police station, she submitted a complaint to the DCP East in Lucknow. The investigation has now been handed over to the ACP, Vibhuti Khand. The woman has also recorded her statement in connection with the case.