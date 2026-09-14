Rape Allegations Against Mohammed Shami's Brother? What Do We Know So Far

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, she said, "Mohammed Kaif had sexual relations with me for several months in Lucknow, Delhi and Kolkata. When he stopped answering my calls, I spoke to his elder brother, Mohammed Haseeb. He initially said he would speak to Kaif and get back to me. After that, he too started threatening me, saying that I could complain wherever I wanted. I would not be able to do anything."