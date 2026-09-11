‘This Happens With Everyone’: Former India Captain Explains Why Mohammed Shami Has Been Out Of India’s Plans

At Eden Gardens, Ganguly pushed back when asked if the senior men's selection panel was overlooking Shami. “He is not being neglected. He has played a lot. He is an absolute champion. But as you grow older, this happens. When I got left out from World Cup one-day cricket for a year, after scoring 10,000 runs, I found my way to come back. So this happens with everyone,” he told PTI. Ganguly also drew on his own setback, when he fell out of India’s World Cup one-day plans despite crossing 10,000 international runs.