‘This Happens With Everyone’: Former India Captain Explains Why Mohammed Shami Has Been Out Of India’s Plans

Sourav Ganguly backed Mohammed Shami, calling him an “absolute champion” amid questions over his India selection
Shami has remained active in domestic cricket since his last India appearance in the Champions Trophy 2025
Ganguly praised Ishan Kishan’s big-match performances and backed him to target an India Test comeback
Sourav Ganguly on Thursday dismissed the suggestion that Mohammed Shami is being neglected by Indian selectors, backing the veteran pacer after East Zone’s Duleep Trophy triumph. Ganguly said Shami “has played a lot” and remains “an absolute champion”.
PTI reported that Shami has been out of the national side since the Champions Trophy 2025, where he helped India win the title. The 36-year-old pacer has stayed active in domestic cricket and was part of East Zone’s 13-year-ending Duleep Trophy win on Thursday.
Shami Selection Debate
Ganguly urged patience. “What makes me happy for Shami is that he turns out day in and day out in domestic cricket and performs. It is terrific to see. He has achieved so much,” Ganguly told PTI.
He also refused to read too much into Shami’s prospects for the 2027 ODI World Cup. “That's a long way. I can't comment. It's in October (next year). It's a long way,” he told PTI.
At Eden Gardens, Ganguly pushed back when asked if the senior men's selection panel was overlooking Shami. “He is not being neglected. He has played a lot. He is an absolute champion. But as you grow older, this happens. When I got left out from World Cup one-day cricket for a year, after scoring 10,000 runs, I found my way to come back. So this happens with everyone,” he told PTI. Ganguly also drew on his own setback, when he fell out of India’s World Cup one-day plans despite crossing 10,000 international runs.
East Zone Triumph
East Zone’s title run stood out. Ganguly, the CAB president, congratulated the side for winning the Duleep Trophy after a long wait and picked out captain Ishan Kishan for special praise.
He backed Kishan to aim for a Test return after his strong domestic run. Kishan last played Test cricket for India against the West Indies in July 2023. “I spoke to Kishan this afternoon. It's terrific and remarkable. Every young player wants to play Test cricket, and hopefully he will,” Ganguly told PTI. Ganguly added: “He played exceptionally well in all the finals of the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali, and Duleep Trophy,” he told PTI.
Ganguly then widened the point beyond one tournament. “If he performs, I think for every young player Test cricket should be important. They must want to play Test cricket and hopefully he will. He gets runs in big matches.... Vijay Hazare final, Mushtaq final, Duleep Trophy final,” he told PTI.