‘What The Heck Was I Trying To Do?’: Ishan Kishan Opens Up On Dismissal He Immediately Regretted During Duleep Trophy

Ishan Kishan insists he genuinely loves red-ball cricket despite being known for his aggressive white-ball batting
The wicketkeeper-batter admitted that switching back to the red ball after limited practice can be challenging
Kishan revealed how overthinking his shot selection led to a dismissal he immediately regretted
Ishan Kishan may be best known for his aggressive strokeplay and explosive performances in white-ball cricket, but the India wicketkeeper-batter has made it clear that his ambitions extend well beyond limited-overs cricket.
Leading East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, Kishan has spoken about his genuine love for red-ball cricket and the challenges of switching back to the longer format after an extended run of white-ball matches.
Kishan led East Zone to an emphatic innings-and-210-run victory over North East Zone in Bengaluru, a result that sealed his side's place in the semi-finals. The match was also significant personally, marking his 65th first-class appearance and his return to red-ball cricket after several months away from the format.
Despite being associated largely with attacking batting, Kishan insisted that he enjoys the demands and tactical battles that come with the longer format.
“I enjoy red-ball [cricket] very much. I think people don't believe me when I say that, but I'm being very honest, I really do enjoy red-ball cricket,” Kishan said. He added that while batting on good surfaces can be enjoyable, the competition and challenges associated with Test cricket offer a completely different experience.
Ishan Kishan On His Bizarre Dismissal
Kishan admitted that adapting between formats is not always straightforward. Before his Duleep Trophy return, he had played 59 matches across international and domestic cricket during a nine-month period, making the shift back to the red ball another test of his adaptability.
Recalling his dismissal on just 4 run against the North East Zone, Kishan revealed how his white-ball instincts got the better of him.
“I was in the middle of the shot, and I was like ‘what the heck I was trying to do!’ I should know this is [a] Test [first-class] match and I need to leave a few balls. So I was thinking like that, but when you don't practice so much, especially when the red ball is there [things can happen].”
He further explained how overthinking his approach contributed to the mistake.
“Sometimes when you think about something that you don't want to do, you end up doing it. I did not want to go to the ball and just play. So I ended up doing the same thing because I was thinking like I don't want to do it. I was just attracting those thoughts, which was not meant to happen, but yeah [it happened anyway].”
Kishan has played only two Tests for India, with his last appearance coming in July 2023. However, his recent return to India's white-ball sides and his leadership role in the Duleep Trophy underline his continued presence in the national setup.
With competition for places intense, particularly among wicketkeeper-batters, consistent performances in domestic red-ball cricket could strengthen his case for another opportunity in the Test arena.