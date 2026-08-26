'Really Hacked Off’: Joe Root Expresses Frustration As Brydon Carse Incident Overshadows England’s On-Field Success

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Joe Root expressed frustration over Brydon Carse’s off-field incident, saying England’s repeated mistakes are overshadowing their cricket as he calls for a stronger, player-driven team culture

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England's Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Joe Root admits he is “really hacked off” as Brydon Carse’s off-field incident overshadows England’s on-field success

  • Carse has been replaced by Sonny Baker for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s

  • Root wants a stronger, player-driven culture instead of bringing back strict curfews

England captain Joe Root has expressed his frustration after fast bowler Brydon Carse was dropped from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan following a nightclub incident in Derby, saying repeated off-field controversies are overshadowing the team's performances.

Carse was filmed in handcuffs outside a nightclub after Durham's County Championship win over Derbyshire. He was later released without charge, but the incident has been referred to the Cricket Regulator for investigation. England have replaced the 31-year-old with Sonny Baker for the second Test at Lord's, which begins on Thursday.

The controversy came immediately after England's emphatic innings-and-103-run victory over Pakistan in the opening Test at Headingley, making the timing particularly frustrating for Root.

Root frustrated as England’s off-field issues continue

Root did not hide his disappointment while addressing the media ahead of the Lord's Test, admitting that the latest episode had shifted attention away from England's cricket.

“If I am being brutally honest, I am really hacked off. I am really disappointed that, after last week’s performance, we are sat here and we are talking about something that isn’t related to it at all," Root said while speaking to the media.

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England's Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. - | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
England's Joe Root leaves the pitch after being bowled out by Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Thursday Aug. 20, 2026. - (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
England's Joe Root bats against Australia on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. - | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
England's Joe Root bats on day two of the second cricket test between England and New Zealand, in London, Thursday, June 18, 2026. - (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

The England skipper revealed that he had spoken to Carse, who was apologetic about the incident. However, Root stressed that his biggest concern was the recurring nature of controversies involving England players.

“It isn’t the isolated incident itself; it is the fact we continuously keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it is detracting from what we are doing on the field," Root added.

Carse's incident has intensified scrutiny of England's culture following other alcohol-related controversies involving contracted players over the past year. Root recently removed the team's midnight curfew, favouring trust and individual responsibility rather than stricter restrictions.

Root calls for a stronger, player-driven culture

Despite the latest setback, Root insisted that reintroducing a curfew was not the answer. Instead, he wants England's players to take greater responsibility and help build a culture capable of restoring public trust.

“I still don’t believe that is the way to go. It is important we create something bigger than that; it is about having something long lasting that we can be proud of," Root said.

“Clearly we aren’t portraying ourselves how we want to and I think we have an opportunity to build a culture that’s very strong, that we can be proud of, that’s player driven and of course that is not going to happen overnight," Root added.

England now head into the second Test with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, but the Carse controversy has ensured that questions about their conduct away from the field remain firmly in the spotlight. Root's immediate challenge will be to ensure the focus returns to cricket at Lord's while his side begins the longer process of rebuilding trust.

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