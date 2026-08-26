'Really Hacked Off’: Joe Root Expresses Frustration As Brydon Carse Incident Overshadows England’s On-Field Success

Joe Root admits he is “really hacked off” as Brydon Carse’s off-field incident overshadows England’s on-field success
Carse has been replaced by Sonny Baker for the second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s
Root wants a stronger, player-driven culture instead of bringing back strict curfews
England captain Joe Root has expressed his frustration after fast bowler Brydon Carse was dropped from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan following a nightclub incident in Derby, saying repeated off-field controversies are overshadowing the team's performances.
Carse was filmed in handcuffs outside a nightclub after Durham's County Championship win over Derbyshire. He was later released without charge, but the incident has been referred to the Cricket Regulator for investigation. England have replaced the 31-year-old with Sonny Baker for the second Test at Lord's, which begins on Thursday.
The controversy came immediately after England's emphatic innings-and-103-run victory over Pakistan in the opening Test at Headingley, making the timing particularly frustrating for Root.
Root frustrated as England’s off-field issues continue
Root did not hide his disappointment while addressing the media ahead of the Lord's Test, admitting that the latest episode had shifted attention away from England's cricket.
“If I am being brutally honest, I am really hacked off. I am really disappointed that, after last week’s performance, we are sat here and we are talking about something that isn’t related to it at all," Root said while speaking to the media.
The England skipper revealed that he had spoken to Carse, who was apologetic about the incident. However, Root stressed that his biggest concern was the recurring nature of controversies involving England players.
“It isn’t the isolated incident itself; it is the fact we continuously keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it is detracting from what we are doing on the field," Root added.
Carse's incident has intensified scrutiny of England's culture following other alcohol-related controversies involving contracted players over the past year. Root recently removed the team's midnight curfew, favouring trust and individual responsibility rather than stricter restrictions.
Root calls for a stronger, player-driven culture
Despite the latest setback, Root insisted that reintroducing a curfew was not the answer. Instead, he wants England's players to take greater responsibility and help build a culture capable of restoring public trust.
“I still don’t believe that is the way to go. It is important we create something bigger than that; it is about having something long lasting that we can be proud of," Root said.
“Clearly we aren’t portraying ourselves how we want to and I think we have an opportunity to build a culture that’s very strong, that we can be proud of, that’s player driven and of course that is not going to happen overnight," Root added.
England now head into the second Test with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, but the Carse controversy has ensured that questions about their conduct away from the field remain firmly in the spotlight. Root's immediate challenge will be to ensure the focus returns to cricket at Lord's while his side begins the longer process of rebuilding trust.