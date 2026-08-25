India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3: Prasidh, Manav Keep Hosts Under Pressure As Dinusha Maintains Resistance

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On Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Colombo, Sri Lanka finished on 265/8 in 83.4 overs, trailing India's massive first-innings total of 503/9 dec by 238 runs. Sri Lanka suffered an early collapse after pacer Prasidh Krishna (3/47) struck twice early, removing Lahiru Udara (1) and Prabath Jayasuriya (2), while Mohammed Siraj (1/33) accounted for Niroshan Dickwella (0). However, Pasindu Sooriyabandara anchored the innings with a brilliant 80 off 133 balls (9 fours) before being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja (1/45). Support came from Kamindu Mendis (32) and a gritty, unbeaten knock from Sonal Dinusha, who reached 85 not out off 137 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). Keshara Nuwantha also chipped in with a patient 18 off 74 balls. Indian spinners Manav Suthar (3/83) and Jadeja kept the pressure tight through the middle overs, leaving the hosts fighting hard to avoid the follow-onavir prematurely halted by rain.

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IND vs SL: 2nd Test-Day 3
India's captain Shubman Gill and Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara, right, walk off the field asfetr play was interuppted due to rain on day three of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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SL vs IND: 2nd Test-Day 3
India's captain Shubman Gill walk towards the pavilion as ground staff pulls covers as it rains during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test-Day 3
India's Manav Suthar celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test-Day 3
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India Sri Lanka Cricket
Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha, left, and Sonal Dinusha run between the wickets during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka India Cricket
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his fifty runs during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Indias Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Keshara Nuwantha
Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Indias Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar, right, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Dhananjaya de Silva
Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Pasindu Sooriyabandara
Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara plays a shot as India's Rishabh Pant watches during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Pasindu Sooriyabandara
Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara celebrates his fifty runs during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Sri Lankas Pasindu Sooriyabandara
Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara plays a shot during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 2nd test day 3 highlights-Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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