India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3: Prasidh, Manav Keep Hosts Under Pressure As Dinusha Maintains Resistance
On Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Colombo, Sri Lanka finished on 265/8 in 83.4 overs, trailing India's massive first-innings total of 503/9 dec by 238 runs. Sri Lanka suffered an early collapse after pacer Prasidh Krishna (3/47) struck twice early, removing Lahiru Udara (1) and Prabath Jayasuriya (2), while Mohammed Siraj (1/33) accounted for Niroshan Dickwella (0). However, Pasindu Sooriyabandara anchored the innings with a brilliant 80 off 133 balls (9 fours) before being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja (1/45). Support came from Kamindu Mendis (32) and a gritty, unbeaten knock from Sonal Dinusha, who reached 85 not out off 137 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). Keshara Nuwantha also chipped in with a patient 18 off 74 balls. Indian spinners Manav Suthar (3/83) and Jadeja kept the pressure tight through the middle overs, leaving the hosts fighting hard to avoid the follow-onavir prematurely halted by rain.
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