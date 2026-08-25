'You Don't Feel It Anywhere Else': Harmanpreet Kaur Opens Up On Pressure Of Indo-Pak Rivalry Ahead Of Asia Cup Clash

Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted the unparalleled pressure of playing arch-rivals Pakistan compared to any other international fixture
Kaur explained that she manages the immense expectations of millions of Indian viewers by keeping her captaincy and gameplay simple
TheGroup A Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 5
India face Pakistan on Saturday, September 5. The Group A Asia Cup match comes only months after their T20 World Cup group-stage meeting earlier this year.
Playing the arch-rivals brings unmatched pressure, India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur told Sony Sports. Kaur said the intensity of this fixture remains incomparable to any other match.
This high-profile encounter arrives just months after the two sides met during the group stages of the T20 World Cup earlier in 2026.
Handling The Pressure
Kaur said that managing expectations remains a significant challenge for the squad on match day because of the immense national scrutiny these fixtures attract.
Kaur said, "No doubt it is a high-pressure game and as a player you need to deal with multiple things. We keep playing international cricket, but the amount of pressure in an India vs Pakistan match—that kind of pressure you don't feel anywhere else"
Kaur added, "Somewhere we know every Indian is watching, not only cricket fans but every Indian is watching because that match is so important for all of us. As a captain and as a player, I try to keep things very simple, very easy"
Motivation For Medals
Winning national gold brings unique pride. Competing in the multi-sport Asian Games offers a completely different experience than standard ICC tournaments where squads chase a single collective trophy, Kaur said.
She added that receiving individual medals provides players with a unique personal drive.
Kaur said, "As a cricketer, I think this is a very big opportunity because before this we have mostly played ICC tournaments but haven’t fought for a medal because as a team we have always fought for any particular trophy"
Kaur added, "This is one such moment where you get your own medal and I think when it is about the medals, the motivation increases even more. Day and night, we keep thinking about how we will feel after winning the medal and how we will celebrate"