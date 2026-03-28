Video | Ground Report: Evictions in Assam Ahead of Polls | Voices from Kamrup
Ahead of Assam's April 2026 assembly elections, indigenous Muslim families in Kamrup face homelessness after government eviction drives target forest and reserve land.
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Ahead of Assam's April 2026 assembly elections, indigenous Muslim families in Kamrup face homelessness after government eviction drives target forest and reserve land.