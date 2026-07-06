Coco Gauff Vs Belinda Bencic, Wimbledon 2026: American Star Survives Late-Night Battle To Advance

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after winning against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

1/10 Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after winning against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





2/10 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





3/10 Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





4/10 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts to losing a point against Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





5/10 Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates a point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





6/10 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





7/10 Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





8/10 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





9/10 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





10/10 Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





