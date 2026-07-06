Coco Gauff Vs Belinda Bencic, Wimbledon 2026: American Star Survives Late-Night Battle To Advance

Coco Gauff overcame a determined challenge from Belinda Bencic to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final, rallying from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a gripping Round of 16 encounter. Playing under the roof on Court One after the latest scheduled start in Wimbledon history, the American initially struggled with her serve and committed nine double faults as Bencic claimed the opening set. Gauff responded with far more aggressive shot-making, striking 35 winners to wrestle control of the contest and edge ahead in the decider. She sealed victory just two minutes before Wimbledon's 11 p.m. curfew, completing one of the most dramatic finishes of the tournament. The seventh seed will next face fellow American Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals.

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Coco Gauff Vs Belinda Bencic wimbledon tennis highlights
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after winning against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Coco Gauff Vs Belinda Bencic wimbledon tennis 2026
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after winning against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Belinda Bencic wimbledon tennis 2026
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Coco Gauff wimbledon tennis highlights
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Belinda Bencic wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts to losing a point against Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Coco Gauff wimbledon tennis 2026 highlights
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates a point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Belinda Bencic wimbledon tennis 2026 photos
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Coco Gauff 2026 wimbledon tennis pics
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Belinda Bencic wimbledon tennis fourth round highlights
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Belinda Bencic wimbledon tennis
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the United States in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Coco Gauff wimbledon tennis fourth round photos
Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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