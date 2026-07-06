Coco Gauff Vs Belinda Bencic, Wimbledon 2026: American Star Survives Late-Night Battle To Advance
Coco Gauff overcame a determined challenge from Belinda Bencic to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final, rallying from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a gripping Round of 16 encounter. Playing under the roof on Court One after the latest scheduled start in Wimbledon history, the American initially struggled with her serve and committed nine double faults as Bencic claimed the opening set. Gauff responded with far more aggressive shot-making, striking 35 winners to wrestle control of the contest and edge ahead in the decider. She sealed victory just two minutes before Wimbledon's 11 p.m. curfew, completing one of the most dramatic finishes of the tournament. The seventh seed will next face fellow American Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals.
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