Ram Mandir Donation Row: VHP Wants Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi Questioned Over Public Allegations

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

In a letter dated July 4 to Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashutosh Tiwari, VHP International President Alok Kumar requested that the leaders be summoned to record their statements and provide evidence supporting their allegations

Kejriwal alleges Ram Mandir donation scam
Ram Mandir Donation Row: VHP Wants Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi Questioned Over Public Allegations Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The VHP has asked Ayodhya Police to question Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders over their public allegations in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

  • The organisation has sought evidence supporting claims of financial irregularities and urged police to take legal action if the allegations are found to be baseless.

  • The request comes amid the ongoing SIT investigation, while the VHP has shifted its Central Management Committee meeting from Ayodhya to New Delhi amid the controversy.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked the Ayodhya Police to question AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders over their public statements on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

In a letter dated July 4 to Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashutosh Tiwari, who is leading the investigation, VHP International President Alok Kumar requested that the leaders be summoned to record their statements and provide evidence supporting their allegations.

Alok Kumar - File Photo: Representative image
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VHP Seeks Basis for Public Claims

In the letter, Kumar said the Opposition leaders had made specific allegations that were widely circulated through television channels, social media and other public platforms.

"The allegations made by the above named and other persons lead one to believe that they are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case," the letter stated.

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The VHP urged the investigating officer to ask the leaders to explain the basis of their claims, disclose their sources of information and submit any documents or evidence supporting their allegations.

Allegations Against Temple Management

According to the letter, Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that nearly ₹200 crore in cash, along with Lord Ram's garland, charan padukas, jewellery, diamonds, silver bricks, lamps and other valuables, had been stolen from the Ram Temple.

The letter also claimed that Kejriwal questioned the silence of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and alleged that a fair investigation could bring down the government.

The VHP also referred to Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav's claim that a ₹20,000-crore scam had taken place, alleging that cash, gold, silver and other valuables donated by devotees had gone missing.

According to the letter, Yadav had further alleged that not only junior employees and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, but also several influential individuals, were involved.

Sanjay Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Also Named

The VHP also cited AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, alleging that he claimed more than ₹200 crore had been stolen from the temple's donation boxes and that over 50 employees were involved.

However, Kumar clarified that Singh had already appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and submitted documents related to separate allegations concerning inflated land purchases, which were not the subject of the VHP's complaint.

The letter also referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's public remarks questioning whether junior employees alone could have switched off CCTV cameras and carried out the alleged misappropriation or whether influential people were involved.

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VHP Seeks Legal Action if Claims Are Baseless

The VHP urged investigators to examine the allegations made by Opposition leaders and determine whether they were backed by credible evidence.

The organisation said that if the claims were found to be unsupported and intended to spread "hatred, ill will and enmity," police should consider initiating legal action under the applicable law.

It added that if the allegations were supported by evidence, they should assist the ongoing investigation.

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