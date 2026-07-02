'PM Remained Like Dhritarashtra’: Kejriwal on Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

"How can an SIT be formed without an FIR? At that point, no FIR had even been registered. An SIT simply cannot exist without an FIR. You constituted an SIT solely to deceive the public, after which eight innocent people were arrested. The people who resigned are still running the temple today. One of their senior leaders, Brij Bhushan, has said that if he speaks out, big names will be exposed. Baba Bageshwar has also said that if he speaks, his life could be in danger. This indicates that the arrest of those eight people was merely to mislead the public. In other words, the Prime Minister is protecting influential people," he claimed.