Ram Temple Donation Theft Row; Trustees Start Reaching Ayodhya for 2nd Meeting

Amid the ongoing Ram temple donation theft row, members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust started reaching Ayodhya on Tuesday for its second meeting on July 22, official sources said here.
To take part in the meeting, trust treasurer Govind Devgiri and members Vishwa Teerth Prapannacharya, Vasudevanand Saraswati and acting general secretary Krishna Mohan have reached Ayodhya on Tuesday afternoon, Trust sources said.
According to the trust, the special meeting has been scheduled at 3 pm in the Ram temple complex, followed by the regular meeting at 4 pm at Maniram Chawni, the premises of the trust president Nritya Gopal Das.
As per the agenda circulated by Krishna Mohan in a letter to the trustees on July 7, the Wednesday meeting will take up confirmation of proceedings of the July 6 meeting as well as the special meeting at 3 pm the same day.
During the meeting, the trust will deliberate on the post of general secretary, three vacant posts of trustees and the selection process for the first CEO of the Ram Mandir may also be finalised, the sources said.
Three posts are vacant in the trust following the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra in the Ram Mandir donation theft case, and the death of a trustee, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra.
There will be deliberations on the appointment of a new general secretary along with new members, they said.
The SIT's final report in the offering theft case has been submitted in the Supreme Court, the sources said, adding that the trust may also deliberate on the SIT report submitted before the apex court.
The July 6 meeting was the first meeting of the trust after the alleged embezzlement of donations came to light. During that meeting, a special committee was constituted to recommend amendments to the trust deed and frame guidelines for the custody, valuation and disposal of offerings made by devotees. The meeting was initially scheduled to be held at Maniram Chawni but was later shifted to the Ram temple complex.
The embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 and was initially given 15 days to probe the allegations.
The SIT comprised Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan.
Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested.
During the investigation, police have recovered cash from multiple accused, with the highest recovery of Rs 20.39 lakh being made from Avinash Shukla, besides gold, silver, foreign currency and a donation box labelled "Ramrajya Kosh".