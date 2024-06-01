SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
sign in
SUBSCRIBE
×
National
International
Magazine
Weekender
Business & Money
Start-Ups
Planet
Retirement
News
Markets
Invest
Economy & Policy
Corporate
Personal Finance
Tech
Sports
Cricket
Badminton
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Motorsport
T20 WC
Entertainment
Travel
Destinations
Experiences
Stay
what's New
Editor's Picks
Responsible Tourism
Others
What's Hot
Culture & Society
Outlook Hindi
Outlook Luxe
Brand Studio
Astrology
Outlook Hindi
National
International
Magazine
Weekender
Business & Money
Start-Ups
Planet
Retirement
News
Markets
Invest
Economy & Policy
Corporate
Personal Finance
Tech
Sports
Cricket
Badminton
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Motorsport
Entertainment
Travel
Destinations
Experiences
Stay
What's New
Editor’s Picks
Responsible Tourism
Others
What's Hot
Education
Outlook Hindi
Outlook Luxe
Astrology
About Us
Contact Us
Copyright & Disclaimer
HOME
Topic
uttar pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
National
Hundreds Of Villages Affected By Floods In Uttar Pradesh
BY
Photo Webdesk
National
Deep Dive | Ep 15 | The Godman Behind the Hathras Tragedy
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Amid Hathras Tragedy, 5 Controversial Self-Styled Godmen In India
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
'15-16 People Sprayed Poison': Bhole Baba's Lawyer Alleges ‘Conspiracy’ In Hathras Stampede
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Hathras Stampede: Families Demand Bhole Baba's Arrest; Key Accused Sent To 14-Day Custody | Top Points
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Locals Celebrate As UP, Bihar-Origin Candidates Get Elected To British Parliament
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Advertisement
National
UP: School Principal Removed Forcibly In Prayagraj Over UPPSC Paper Leak Issue | Know What Happened
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Hathras: Police Arrest Bhole Baba's 'Mukhya Sevadar' Dev Prakash Madhukar, The Main Accused In Stampede | Details
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Hathras Families Mourn The Loss Of Their Loved Ones
BY
Photo Webdesk
National
Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
In Hathras Stampede, Man Loses Mother, Wife And Daughter On Same Day
BY
Rakhi Bose
National
Hathras Satsang: Viral Video Shows Huge Crowd Before Stampede Killed 121
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Advertisement
National
Hathras Tragedy: ‘Anti-social Elements Responsible For Stampede,’ Says Self-styled Godman ‘Bhole Baba’
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Hathras Stampede: Shocked After Seeing Pile Of Bodies, Policeman Dies Of Heart Attack
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Who Is 'Bhole Baba' Whose Satsang Caused Stampede In Hathras | Details
BY
Asmita Ravi Shankar
National
Hathras Tragedy: 'What Was Govt Doing,' Opposition Corners Admn Over Stampede That Left 116 People Dead
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Uttar Pradesh Man Survives 5 Snake Bites Within 2 Months, Doctors Left Perplexed
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
BY
Outlook Web Desk
load more stories
Today Sports News
Cricket News
James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
James Anderson Against Australia - Top Five Ashes Moments
Team India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Announces Schedule For IND's First White-Ball Series Under Gautam Gambhir
Football News
Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Uruguay Vs Colombia: URU Players Clash With Fans After Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Defeat To COL
URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo Hails Spirit After Uruguay Win
Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
Tennis News
Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
Trending Stories
National News
Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
Home Ministry Announces 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In CISF, BSF and RPF | Details
Kirti Chakra For Late Husband Captain Anshuman Singh, NCW Seeking Action Over Man's Lewd Remark | Know Who Smriti Singh Is
Entertainment News
Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
World News
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In 2 Suitcases | What We Know
Pakistan: Court Says Actions Of Imran Khan Similar To That Of A 'Terrorist'
What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
Latest Stories
Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini In Action Against Donna Vekic At Wimbledon 2024; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18