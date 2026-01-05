UP Weather: IMD Issues Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alerts Across Uttar Pradesh

India Meteorological Department issues dense fog and cold wave alerts for Uttar Pradesh till January 8, 2026. Visibility drops to zero in many districts; minimums around 9-11°C. Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur face severe conditions; cold day warnings active.

UP Weather
UP Weather
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dense to very dense fog likely across UP till January 8

  • Cold day conditions at isolated places over east UP on January 4-5

  • Agra, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur record the lowest visibility and temperatures

  • IMD warns of increased health risks from cold exposure

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dense fog and cold wave alerts across Uttar Pradesh, warning of hazardous conditions persisting through January 8, 2026. Dense to very dense fog is expected during the night and early morning hours across West Uttar Pradesh till January 5, while East Uttar Pradesh may experience similar conditions till January 8. Visibility has dropped to dangerously low levels in many districts, with some areas recording zero visibility during peak fog hours. Cold day conditions are expected at isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and 5, with minimum temperatures hovering around 9-11°C across major cities.​

Agra Weather: Severe Fog and Cold Conditions

Agra in West Uttar Pradesh is experiencing extremely harsh winter conditions with visibility dropping to near-zero levels during early morning hours. The district has recorded some of the lowest visibility readings in the state, with major congestion on roads connecting neighbouring areas. Maximum temperatures remain suppressed at around 21-22°C, while minimum temperatures dip to approximately 9.5°C, well below the seasonal normal. Dense fog persists throughout the morning hours, gradually clearing during the afternoon before reforming again in the evening.

Gorakhpur Cold Wave Update and Kanpur Fog Conditions

Gorakhpur in East Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a severe cold wave with minimum temperatures around 9.1°C and maximum temperatures near 15.2°C, creating biting cold conditions throughout the day. Dense fog blankets the district during night and morning hours, reducing visibility significantly and disrupting transportation networks. Kanpur, another major city in the state, faces dense fog conditions with visibility dropping to near-zero levels on several stretches of major highways. Maximum temperatures are around 17-18°C with minimums near 10-11°C

IMD has warned of increased likelihood of various health issues, including flu, running or stuffy nose, and nosebleeds due to prolonged cold exposure. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities during peak fog hours, particularly early morning and evening, when visibility is poorest.

