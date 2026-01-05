UP Weather: IMD Issues Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alerts Across Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dense fog and cold wave alerts across Uttar Pradesh, warning of hazardous conditions persisting through January 8, 2026. Dense to very dense fog is expected during the night and early morning hours across West Uttar Pradesh till January 5, while East Uttar Pradesh may experience similar conditions till January 8. Visibility has dropped to dangerously low levels in many districts, with some areas recording zero visibility during peak fog hours. Cold day conditions are expected at isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and 5, with minimum temperatures hovering around 9-11°C across major cities.​