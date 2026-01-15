UP-Bihar Weather: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alerts Continue

IMD dense fog warning for UP, Bihar till January 19 with near-zero visibility mornings.
Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar keeps minimums 6-10°C across districts.
Bihar weather update shows sunshine relief, but fog persists in the northern districts.
Uttar Pradesh weather forecast predicts clear skies with a gradual temperature rise.
IMD weather alert is active in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for dense fog warnings extending till January 19, alongside cold wave conditions gripping both states. Bihar weather update reports bright sunshine breaking bone-chilling colds, yet dense fog targets north districts like West Champaran, Sitamarhi, and Araria through January 17, with visibility dropping to 50 meters at times. The temperature in Bihar today hovers around 6-10°C minimums, easing daytime chills but maintaining morning hazards. Uttar Pradesh weather forecast mirrors this, with dense fog in isolated pockets through January 21, particularly in West and East Uttar Pradesh.
Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh affects central regions, while cold wave in Bihar eases slightly with rising daytime temperatures. IMD weather forecast indicates dry conditions persisting, though western disturbances may introduce light rain later.
Regional Weather Patterns
UP weather forecast specifies dense fog mornings in UP's Udhampur, Pantnagar areas, and Bihar border districts. Uttar Pradesh weather alert covers clear skies but fog risks, with orange alerts in select parts. Gorakhpur and Lucknow in UP report visibility under 200 meters during peak fog hours.
Bihar weather notes Patna, Darbhanga facing fog challenges despite sunshine. Bihar's Purnea district records the lowest temperatures around 7°C with prolonged fog cover. Transportation departments in both states issue advisories for reduced speeds on major highways.
Forecast and Safety Advice
Uttar Pradesh weather forecast shows stabilization post-January 17, with minimums rising 2-3°C. IMD weather forecast for Bihar predicts fog till January 21 in isolated pockets. Authorities advise slow driving, flight checks, and warm clothing amid these conditions.
Vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, should limit outdoor exposure during early mornings. Farmers are advised to protect crops from frost damage in sensitive areas. Emergency services remain on high alert for weather-related incidents through the weekend.