UP-Bihar Weather: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alerts Continue

IMD weather alert is active in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for dense fog warnings extending till January 19, alongside cold wave conditions gripping both states. Bihar weather update reports bright sunshine breaking bone-chilling colds, yet dense fog targets north districts like West Champaran, Sitamarhi, and Araria through January 17, with visibility dropping to 50 meters at times. The temperature in Bihar today hovers around 6-10°C minimums, easing daytime chills but maintaining morning hazards. Uttar Pradesh weather forecast mirrors this, with dense fog in isolated pockets through January 21, particularly in West and East Uttar Pradesh.