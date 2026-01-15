UP-Bihar Weather: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alerts Continue

IMD weather alert for dense fog, cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. Check the Bihar temperature today, UP weather forecast for safety amid low visibility.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
UP-Bihar Weather
UP-Bihar Weather | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD dense fog warning for UP, Bihar till January 19 with near-zero visibility mornings.

  • Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar keeps minimums 6-10°C across districts.

  • Bihar weather update shows sunshine relief, but fog persists in the northern districts.

  • Uttar Pradesh weather forecast predicts clear skies with a gradual temperature rise. 

IMD weather alert is active in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for dense fog warnings extending till January 19, alongside cold wave conditions gripping both states. Bihar weather update reports bright sunshine breaking bone-chilling colds, yet dense fog targets north districts like West Champaran, Sitamarhi, and Araria through January 17, with visibility dropping to 50 meters at times. The temperature in Bihar today hovers around 6-10°C minimums, easing daytime chills but maintaining morning hazards. Uttar Pradesh weather forecast mirrors this, with dense fog in isolated pockets through January 21, particularly in West and East Uttar Pradesh.

Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh affects central regions, while cold wave in Bihar eases slightly with rising daytime temperatures. IMD weather forecast indicates dry conditions persisting, though western disturbances may introduce light rain later.

Regional Weather Patterns

UP weather forecast specifies dense fog mornings in UP's Udhampur, Pantnagar areas, and Bihar border districts. Uttar Pradesh weather alert covers clear skies but fog risks, with orange alerts in select parts. Gorakhpur and Lucknow in UP report visibility under 200 meters during peak fog hours.

Bihar weather notes Patna, Darbhanga facing fog challenges despite sunshine. Bihar's Purnea district records the lowest temperatures around 7°C with prolonged fog cover. Transportation departments in both states issue advisories for reduced speeds on major highways.

Related Content
Related Content
Delhi NCR Weather - | Photo: PTI
Delhi NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Today

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Forecast and Safety Advice

Uttar Pradesh weather forecast shows stabilization post-January 17, with minimums rising 2-3°C. IMD weather forecast for Bihar predicts fog till January 21 in isolated pockets. Authorities advise slow driving, flight checks, and warm clothing amid these conditions.

Vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, should limit outdoor exposure during early mornings. Farmers are advised to protect crops from frost damage in sensitive areas. Emergency services remain on high alert for weather-related incidents through the weekend.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Target Big Knock In Tournament Opener

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Group B Points At Stake As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

  3. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  4. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 1-Point Slam 2026: Amateur Stuns Jannik Sinner To Win One Million AUD In Melbourne

  2. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  3. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  4. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Sat-Chi, Malvika, Kidambi And Prannoy After Forgettable Second Day

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. X Tightens Grok AI Controls To Prevent Obscene Deepfakes In India And Worldwide

  2. Didi Vs ED: Directorate Asks SC To Suspend West Bengal DGP, Others

  3. Air India Cancels US Flights, Europe Services Delayed After Iran Closes Airspace

  4. UP-Bihar Weather: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alerts Continue

  5. Mumbai Civic Polls: 6.98% Turnout In The First Two hours, Celebrities Vote Early In Mumbai

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

  2. Senate Republicans Block Bid To Curb Trump’s Venezuela War Powers

  3. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Today

  2. Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya's Rue Bennett Battles Drug Dealers As She Enters Adulthood

  3. Jharkhand Set To Showcase Living Megalithic Tradition at World Economic Forum, Davos

  4. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

  5. Chhattisgarh Peace Talks: The Inside Story Of Madvi Hidma’s Death And The Future Of The Remaining Adivasi Cadres

  6. Senate Republicans Block Bid To Curb Trump’s Venezuela War Powers

  7. Maharashtra Civic Polls Begin Across 29 Bodies, Mumbai Takes Centre Stage

  8. NOTA Promotes the Unwanted, Better To Choose A Candidate: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat