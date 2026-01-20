UP-Bihar Weather: Dense Fog Alert Continues Till January 21

Weekly Outlook & Forecast

The weekly weather forecast suggests that western disturbances moving across northwest India from around January 19 will influence weather patterns later this period:

From January 22–24, light rainfall is expected over western Uttar Pradesh, with small totals likely in districts such as Kanpur and Agra.

Bihar may see isolated showers and thunderstorms around January 23, particularly in northern and central areas.

Following these rain events, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2–3 °C, reducing the intensity of overnight fog and improving visibility later in the week.

Farmers are advised to protect rabi crops from waterlogging and disease risks associated with lingering fog and intermittent showers, and road users should maintain safe distances and use fog lights where necessary.