UP-Bihar Weather: Dense Fog Alert Continues Till January 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense to very dense fog alert for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with conditions expected to persist through January 21, 2026, especially during the early morning and night hours. Visibility may remain poor on key roads and rail routes due to fog and cool, stagnant air over the Indo-Gangetic plains. Dense fog has been impacting travel and daily activity in both states over the past several days.
Current Weather Conditions
Uttar Pradesh weather today reports minimum temperatures around 6–9 °C in many districts and daytime highs near 20–22 °C under partly cloudy skies. Bihar’s current pattern is similar, with lows of 7–10 °C and highs around 19–21 °C, and shallow fog reducing visibility in some places to under 200 metres on highways.
Dense and very dense fog has been reported in cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Meerut, and Varanasi, while central Bihar districts such as Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur also experience persistent low visibility.
Transport & Safety Impacts
Fog has caused significant transport disruptions, including train delays on major corridors and slower road travel due to reduced visibility. Commuters are advised to use fog lights and reduce speed on highways. Health officials have reported increases in respiratory complaints linked to the combined effects of fog and winter pollutants, and drivers and pedestrians are urged to take extra precautions during early hours when visibility is lowest.
Weekly Outlook & Forecast
The weekly weather forecast suggests that western disturbances moving across northwest India from around January 19 will influence weather patterns later this period:
From January 22–24, light rainfall is expected over western Uttar Pradesh, with small totals likely in districts such as Kanpur and Agra.
Bihar may see isolated showers and thunderstorms around January 23, particularly in northern and central areas.
Following these rain events, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2–3 °C, reducing the intensity of overnight fog and improving visibility later in the week.
Farmers are advised to protect rabi crops from waterlogging and disease risks associated with lingering fog and intermittent showers, and road users should maintain safe distances and use fog lights where necessary.