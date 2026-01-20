UP-Bihar Weather: Dense Fog Alert Continues Till January 21

Dense fog alert UP-Bihar mornings/nights till January 21 IMD warns. Uttar Pradesh weather forecast 6-22°C; Bihar weather update light rain January 23 possible.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
UP-Bihar Weather
UP-Bihar Weather
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dense fog alert in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the next 2-3 days, IMD confirmed.

  • UP weather today, dense fog, Lucknow-Kanpur visibility 50-200m mornings.

  • Bihar weather forecast Patna 7-20°C cold nights persist through the week.

  • Uttar Pradesh's temperature has a minimum of 6°C coldest temperatures recorded in the eastern districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense to very dense fog alert for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with conditions expected to persist through January 21, 2026, especially during the early morning and night hours. Visibility may remain poor on key roads and rail routes due to fog and cool, stagnant air over the Indo-Gangetic plains. Dense fog has been impacting travel and daily activity in both states over the past several days.

Current Weather Conditions

Uttar Pradesh weather today reports minimum temperatures around 6–9 °C in many districts and daytime highs near 20–22 °C under partly cloudy skies. Bihar’s current pattern is similar, with lows of 7–10 °C and highs around 19–21 °C, and shallow fog reducing visibility in some places to under 200 metres on highways.

Dense and very dense fog has been reported in cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Meerut, and Varanasi, while central Bihar districts such as Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur also experience persistent low visibility.

Transport & Safety Impacts

Fog has caused significant transport disruptions, including train delays on major corridors and slower road travel due to reduced visibility. Commuters are advised to use fog lights and reduce speed on highways. Health officials have reported increases in respiratory complaints linked to the combined effects of fog and winter pollutants, and drivers and pedestrians are urged to take extra precautions during early hours when visibility is lowest.

Related Content
Related Content
Weather: Dense fog in Delhi - Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Delhi Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Dense Fog, Partly Cloudy Skies into January 22

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weekly Outlook & Forecast

The weekly weather forecast suggests that western disturbances moving across northwest India from around January 19 will influence weather patterns later this period:

  • From January 22–24, light rainfall is expected over western Uttar Pradesh, with small totals likely in districts such as Kanpur and Agra.

  • Bihar may see isolated showers and thunderstorms around January 23, particularly in northern and central areas.

  • Following these rain events, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2–3 °C, reducing the intensity of overnight fog and improving visibility later in the week.

Farmers are advised to protect rabi crops from waterlogging and disease risks associated with lingering fog and intermittent showers, and road users should maintain safe distances and use fog lights where necessary.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Black Caps Against Bengal Tigers In Group B Clash

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Aussie Wins Second Set As Fans Go Wild Inside Arena

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  3. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  4. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3: Madison Keys Survives Scare To Advance Into Round Two

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Abandoned, Killed, Relocated: The Hidden Cost Of India’s Stray Dog Policy Push

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  3. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  4. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  5. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Aussie Wins Second Set As Fans Go Wild Inside Arena

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There