Delhi Evictions: Inside The Battle Against Relocation From JJ Camps

The L&DO's 19 February 2026 notice states that it is issued in compliance with the Delhi High Court order dated 13 November 2025 and confirms allotment of permanent houses in Savda Ghevra. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY

The L&DO's 19 February 2026 notice states that it is issued in compliance with the Delhi High Court order dated 13 November 2025 and confirms allotment of permanent houses in Savda Ghevra. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY