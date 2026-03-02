Delhi Evictions: Inside The Battle Against Relocation From JJ Camps

Amid procedural lapses and unfulfilled promises, families in B.R. Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp face displacement to a distant DUSIB colony plagued by water crises, infrastructure failures and safety concerns for residents.

Saher Hiba Khan
Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi eviction JJ camp eviction Delhi slums relocation
The L&DO's 19 February 2026 notice states that it is issued in compliance with the Delhi High Court order dated 13 November 2025 and confirms allotment of permanent houses in Savda Ghevra. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Families in Delhi's JJ camps receive eviction notice despite court stay, allege the notices are bypassing Supreme Court procedures for fair hearings.

  • Residents highlight generational ties, livelihood disruptions, and safety fears in relocating 40 km to Savda Ghevra's inadequate infrastructure.

  • Rehabilitation colonies such as Savda Ghevra are burdened by water costs, flooding, and disease, far from promised improvements.

On February 19, residents of B.R. Camp (Bhai Ram), DID camp and Masjid camp located near Race Course Road in Delhi received a final eviction notice by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs where they have been told to vacate their homes before March 6, giving them 19 days exactly to transfer to the flats allotted to them in Savda Ghevra (DUSIB Colony), according to the eviction notice.

According to the notice, these clusters are located on government land under L&DO management. A joint survey by the L&DO and Delhi Development Authority was conducted in January 2024 to determine eligibility for rehabilitation under Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policy.

The survey process was completed and eligibility was established for those who qualified, with allotments of permanent houses made.

However, this notice has come in the middle of ongoing legal proceedings.

Delhi’s most vulnerable will keep paying the highest price for every clean drop of water. - Suresh K Pandey
Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Earlier notices dated 29 October 2025 — an eviction notice and a rehabilitation notice — directed residents to vacate within 15 days. These were challenged in the Delhi High Court by Khushnuma Khan and others in WP(C) 17239/2025, wherein the petitioners stated that the settlements are notified jhuggi clusters listed at serial numbers 191 and 201 in the DUSIB list of 675 JJ bastis, and have existed for several decades.

Related Content
Related Content

On 13 November 2025, the matter was last heard under Justice Sachin Datta. The petitioners argued two main points: first, that any dislocation must follow the rehabilitation procedure under the applicable policy as a necessary precondition; second, that the respondents must comply with procedural safeguards set by the Supreme Court in a demolition matter decided on 13 November 2024, which require a specific show-cause notice, reasonable time to reply, a personal hearing, and a reasoned order before eviction.

The court noted that the impugned notices appeared to seek dislocation without following these procedures. It issued notice to the respondents, allowed three weeks for their reply and one week for rejoinder, and listed the case for 13 January 2026. In the interim, the court directed that the petitioners shall not be evicted without adherence to the Supreme Court safeguards mentioned in the 13 November 2024 order.

The stay was extended on 13 January 2026 because the respondents failed to file a reply, with the next hearing scheduled for 13 May 2026.

The L&DO's 19 February 2026 notice states that it is issued in compliance with the Delhi High Court order dated 13 November 2025 and confirms allotment of permanent houses in Savda Ghevra, instructing eligible residents to take immediate possession of the allotted flats, and requires vacation of the current sites by 6 March 2026, wherein non-compliance will lead to eviction and removal of structures as per law.

Zeeshan Ahmad, a Delhi-based lawyer representing the JJ camps, says that the latest eviction notices issued by the authorities are a “deliberate” attempt to bypass the judiciary. He explains that the Delhi High Court had already granted a stay on 13 November 2025 regarding both eviction and rehabilitation notices issued in October 2025.

A woman walks past shanties built under a flyover in Delhi’s Shaheed Arjun Das Camp. - Saher Hiba Khan
Delhi’s Broken Promise: Endless Wait For Dignified Homes At Partap And Shaheed Arjun Das Camps

BY Saher Hiba Khan

“This is a violation of the Supreme Court guidelines which came in the matter of that demolition matter in late 2024. There are certain procedures which have to be followed; it is clearly laid out: notice must be given, followed by a personal hearing and then a final order, which includes an opportunity of appeal and judicial scrutiny of the final order. The proceedings of demolition involve a very long list of requirements, and yet they are ready to bypass all that. How can you rehabilitate without abiding or adhering to the principle direction which has been issued by the Supreme Court?” says Ahmad.

Savda Ghevra colony DUSIB flats Delhi High Court stay Supreme Court eviction guidelines
When Outlook visited B.R. Camp and Masjid Camp, the two JJ clusters explicitly named in the 19 February notice, the mood on the ground was clearly tense. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

How The Residents View It

When Outlook visited B.R. Camp and Masjid Camp, the two JJ clusters explicitly named in the 19 February notice, the mood on the ground was clearly tense.

Shaista Khan, resident of Masjid Camp, is a single mother whose family has lived in the camp for four generations since 1949. Khan alleges that the administration is showing a complete lack of compassion.

She fears that being uprooted would destroy the stability her family and other residents have built over decades. She was particularly distressed that eviction notices were served during board exams for children and the holy month of Ramadan. She has a question for the authorities, “Are you playing with the future of children?”

She described the proposed relocation site, Savda Ghevra, as a dangerous and isolated area approximately 40 kilometres away, where there are reports of illegal drug trade activity.

Khan also worries that moving so far would cut off the elderly and special-needs children from essential medical treatments that they undergo at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital which are the closest government hospitals..

Khan accused the L&DO of failing to provide any proof of land ownership in court, despite the ongoing legal proceedings. Furthermore, Khan described how officials used police force to intimidate residents into signing receipt notices, stating that the authorities “come with force” and threaten people until they comply.

“The residents have invested their life savings into turning these dwellings into permanent houses and simply wish to remain in the place that they have called their home for the last 75 years”, she insisted.

Bharat Prakash, a contractor for the CPWD and PWD, who has lived in the DID camp since his birth, represents the fifth generation of a family staying here since 1933. He contends that the community is perfectly settled, crime-free, and fully documented, with residents possessing Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and birth certificates, all tied to their current addresses. Prakash is frustrated over the eviction notices.

“The kids of camp residents go to nearby government and private schools, the residents are mostly formal sector workers, who travel everyday to their offices. If we are thrown 40 kilometres away from where we currently live, who will promise us livelihood and accessible education to our children? This relocation will end the lives they have built over nearly a century.”

Prakash emphasises that the proposed site is “absolutely zero in terms of safety” and that its conditions are “even worse” than the modest homes the residents currently occupy.

Akhtari, another resident for almost 60 years, recalls the hardships of building a life from scratch when the area consisted only of ditches and bushes.

“What crimes have we committed that now we are being asked to leave a place where more than 4 generations have lived peacefully? This is government land, right? It is a JJ cluster, during the elections we were promised of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’, was this promise made only to steal our votes and later discard us like trash?”

Akhtari is terrified that relocation to Savda Ghevra will lead to starvation, as the distance would prevent residents from reaching their private jobs. She describes the financial burden of the relocation as ‘impossible,’ since she is a widow whose sons earn barely 500 to 600 rupees a day.

“Where will we get such an amount?” she asks, referring to the 2-lakh rupee deposit required for a government flat.

Delhi slum demolition L&DO eviction notice DDA slum rehabilitation Delhi housing crisis
There are 675 slums or JJ camps in the Capital under DUSIB. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon
The refugees said the area was once a jungle, and that they cleared it themselves to make it liveable for their families and future generations. - Vikram Sharma
Pak Hindu Refugees Facing Demolition In Delhi: Still Asking, Life Is Here, We've Nowhere To Go

BY Saher Hiba Khan

The Big Picture

There are 675 slums or JJ camps in the Capital under DUSIB. Of these, 376 are on government land under DDA jurisdiction, while 299 fall under DUSIB. The DDA’s 2007 slum rehabilitation policy covers public-private partnerships in redevelopment, but implementation has been slow.

Outlook’s ground reportage over time reveals not isolated housing failures in Delhi but a continuous chain of displacement that runs from threatened eviction to deferred rehabilitation and, finally, to distress after relocation.

In recognised JJ clusters such as Partap Camp and Shaheed Arjun Das Camp, residents face hazardous conditions: homes along garbage-filled nullahs with cracked, damp walls, exposed wires, frequent flooding during monsoons, stagnant water, pollution causing illness, no clean water or toilets, and unsafe structures with collapsing walls.

In Partap Camp, residents paid over ₹1 lakh (plus ₹30,000 maintenance) in 2013 under JNNURM after eligibility confirmation, borrowing funds to avoid delisting. They hold provisional letters and electricity bills for flats in Baprola, Dwarka and Bawana — yet possession has been denied for over 12 years.

Savda Ghevra, where families from some JJ camps have been resettled since 2006, presents what life after relocation looks like. Families earning Rs 6,000–10,000 monthly spend Rs 500–1,500 on drinking water because municipal supply is unreliable, often muddy or contaminated. Residents depend on expensive private suppliers, canned water costing Rs 20–30 per can, inconsistent tankers and malfunctioning water ATMs. Seventy per cent cut food expenditure. Forty per cent report lost wages due to queuing. Widows like Shakuntala spend Rs 200 every two to three days on cans.

Broken sewage causes flooding and mosquitoes, collapsed community toilets lead to open defecation, roofs cave in injuring children, and stagnant wastewater breeds disease, conditions far worse than promised post-rehabilitation.

For the families in B.R. Camp, DID Camp and Masjid Camp, the big question is not whether flats have been allotted on paper? It is whether relocation, at this distance, under these timelines, and amid unresolved legal proceedings, secures livelihood, healthcare, education and safety, or merely shifts vulnerability from one edge of the city to another?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  2. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  4. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  5. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  2. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis