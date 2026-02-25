Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wins a major legal battle as Delhi court cancels property settlement, orders Rs 5.7 crore return amid his new marriage

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore
Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore Photo: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan
Summary
  • Shikhar Dhawan won a major legal battle as a Delhi family court cancelled his property settlement with his ex-wife citing fraud and extortion

  • The court ordered the return of Rs 5.7 crore, declaring the earlier agreement null and void

  • The verdict comes as Dhawan recently started a new chapter in life after remarrying following his separation

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has finally found relief off the field after securing a significant legal victory in a long-running dispute with his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee. The Delhi family court recently ruled in Dhawan’s favour, bringing closure to a case that had drawn widespread attention over the past few years due to serious allegations surrounding financial and personal misconduct.

The development comes at a time when Dhawan has been gradually rebuilding his personal life following a turbulent phase after his separation. While the left-hander has largely stayed away from public controversy, the legal proceedings continued in the background, ultimately resulting in a decisive judgment that overturned an earlier financial arrangement between the two parties.

Delhi Court Rules in Shikhar Dhawan’s Favour in Property Dispute

According to court findings, the Delhi family court declared the earlier property settlement agreement null and void after observing elements of extortion and fraud linked to the case. The court directed Dhawan’s ex-wife to return approximately Rs 5.7 crore, marking a major legal win for the former Indian opener.

The ruling reportedly stated that the settlement had been obtained under unfair circumstances, leading the court to invalidate the agreement altogether.

The judgment is seen as a significant turning point for Dhawan, who had contested the settlement while also dealing with prolonged legal and personal challenges following the breakdown of his marriage.

Personal Life Back on Track After Difficult Phase

Away from legal battles, Dhawan has recently entered a happier chapter in his personal life. The former India star recently got remarried, choosing to keep the ceremony private while focusing on stability and family life after years of emotional strain. Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine. The couple used to create a lot of Instagram reels together, after which the rumours of them dating each other ignited.

The cricketer, fondly known as “Gabbar” among fans, has remained active through cricket commentary appearances, brand commitments, and public engagements since stepping away from international cricket.

Published At:
