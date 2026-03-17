Hansi Flick Calls Barcelona Coaching Role 'Last Job' Of His Managerial Career Amid Talks Of Contract Extension

Summary of this article
Hansi Flick opened up on his contract extension ahead of Barcelona vs Newcastle UCL 2025-26 match
He hinted on his retirement after finishing coaching tenue with Barcelona
Coaching his Barcelona has always been Flick's dream
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he doesn't plan on coaching anymore when his stint with the Spanish giants is over. He spoke ahead of the match against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday. The two teams drew 1-1 in England last week. His reaction came after newly re-elected club president Joan Laporta said he plans to extend the German coach’s contract.
Joan Laporta secured a landslide victory in the recent FC Barcelona presidential election, earning a new mandate to lead the club until 2031. Laporta received roughly 68% of the total votes, comfortably defeating his only challenger, Víctor Font, who garnered about 30%. The election saw a significant turnout, with over 48,000 club members casting ballots at various stations, including the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou.
This commanding victory was largely fueled by the team's strong on-pitch performance under Hansi Flick and the emergence of young stars like Lamine Yamal. By winning this historic vote, Laporta has successfully convinced the members that his long-term financial plan and sporting project are the right path forward for the club.
Joan Laporta’s re-election acts as a massive go ahead for Hansi Flick’s future at the club. Because Laporta campaigned on keeping things stable and to keep focus on continuity, he has already moved to extend Flick's current contract, which was originally set to end in June 2027. Following the election results, Laporta confirmed in a radio interview that the club is preparing to extend Flick’s deal until June 2028.
While the president wants to announce the news immediately, Flick has remained a bit more cautious. Speaking before Barcelona’s Champions League match against Newcastle, the coach said he is very happy and even called Barcelona his "last job in football".
” I don’t think it’s the right time. We have a very important match. Everyone knows I’m very happy here, but I need to talk to my family. There will be time to talk, it’s not the time now".
He noted that now is not the right time to sign paperwork because the team needs to focus on winning matches.
“It’s clear that I love working here. The most important thing, what I feel, is that I have a great family here. I have the support of Barcelona, but this is football. I’m here to help reach the highest level, but there’s still time. I’m not thinking about going anywhere else. This will be my last club, my last job, and I’m delighted.”
He noted that now is not the right time to sign paperwork because the team needs to focus on winning matches.
Essentially, the election has removed any doubt about Flick’s job security, and while the official announcement might wait a few weeks, both the board and the manager are now working toward a long-term partnership that could last through Laporta's entire term until 2031.
Hansi Flick's Barcelona Dream
For Hansi Flick, managing FC Barcelona is much more than just a job, it is the realization of a goal he has held since the very beginning of his coaching career in 1996. He has often shared a personal story about visiting the Camp Nou years ago, shortly after being let go from a team in the German third division, and telling himself that he would one day sit on that bench.
Flick has expressed a deep admiration for the club's total football philosophy and the legendary Johan Cruyff, whose tactical style he spent years studying. Now that he is actually leading the team, he has described the experience as an "unbelievable story" and is so settled in the city that he recently called Barcelona his "last job" in football, signaling that he has no desire to coach anywhere else before he eventually retires.
In La Liga, Barcelona currently hold a strong position at the top of the table. Following a dominant 5-2 victory over Sevilla, they sit in first place with 70 points after 28 matches, maintaining a four-point lead over their rivals, Real Madrid. In the Champions League, the situation is more tense, the team is currently in the Round of 16, having played out a dramatic 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.
Who is the coach of FC Barcelona?
Hansi Flick is the coach of FC Barcelona.
Will Flick extend his contract with FC Barcelona?
Yes Hansi Flick is expected to extend contract with FC Barcelona.
Will the Barcelona job be his last coaching role?
According to Flick's statement, yes. He will retire after finishing coaching tenure with Barcelona.