Hansi Flick Calls Barcelona Coaching Role 'Last Job' Of His Managerial Career Amid Talks Of Contract Extension

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick smiles during a press conference at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Monday March 9, 2026, ahead of the Champions League soccer match between Newcastle United and Barcelona on Tuesday. AP Photo

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick smiles during a press conference at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Monday March 9, 2026, ahead of the Champions League soccer match between Newcastle United and Barcelona on Tuesday. AP Photo