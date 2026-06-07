Croatia Vs Slovenia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Luka Modric-led Side Seek Consistency Ahead Of World Cup

Croatia Vs Slovenia, International Friendly 2026: Get the play-by-play updates of the CRO vs SLO friendly match at the Stadion Varteks right here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Croatia vs Faroe Islands World Cup Soccer European Qualifiers-Croatia players
Croatia players pose before a World Cup 2026 group L qualifying soccer match between Croatia and Faroe Islands in Rijeka, Croatia. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Hello and welcome to tonight's FIFA international friendly match featuring Croatia and Slovenia at the Stadion Varteks. Croatia will look to test their bench strength and correct their mistakes ahead of the quadrennial showpiece. As for Slovenia, they are not part of the World Cup but will look to prep up for the Nations League matches. Get the play-by-play updates of the CRO vs SLO friendly match at the Stadion Varteks right here
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Croatia vs Slovenia Live Score, International Friendly: H2H

Tonight’s meeting between Croatia and Slovenia will be the 13th meet between these two countries.

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