Tour de France 2026: Tadej Pogacar Wins14th Stage, Increases Overall Lead
Tadej Pogacar launched a trademark attack on the last climb of the day to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday and extend his commanding lead as he chases a fifth title. The Slovenian star raised his arms in the air after clinching his fourth stage of this year’s race and 25th overall. Barring injury or mishap, a fifth Tour crown is looking increasingly inevitable. Only Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault have five Tour victories. Pogcar’s UAE Emirates XRG teammate Isaac Del toro has been impressive so far. The 22-year-old Mexican finished Saturday’s stage in second place and French hope Paul Seixas was third ahead of two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard, who is again being dominated by Pogacar in the big climbs.
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