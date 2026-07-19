Tour de France 2026: Tadej Pogacar Wins14th Stage, Increases Overall Lead

Tadej Pogacar launched a trademark attack on the last climb of the day to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday and extend his commanding lead as he chases a fifth title. The Slovenian star raised his arms in the air after clinching his fourth stage of this year’s race and 25th overall. Barring injury or mishap, a fifth Tour crown is looking increasingly inevitable. Only Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault have five Tour victories. Pogcar’s UAE Emirates XRG teammate Isaac Del toro has been impressive so far. The 22-year-old Mexican finished Saturday’s stage in second place and French hope Paul Seixas was third ahead of two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard, who is again being dominated by Pogacar in the big climbs.

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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paul Seixas Tour de France
France's Paul Seixas, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Slovenias Tadej Pogacar Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France 2026
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after winning the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus, Pool
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Tour de France Cycling Race Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after winning the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus, Pool
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France Cycling Race
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates next to France's Paul Seixas after winning the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus, Pool
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Slovenias Tadej Pogacar Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, shake hands before the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with the start in Mulhouse and the finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race
A spectator shakes hands with a rider during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France cycling race 2026
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Frances Joris Delbove Tour de France cycling race
France's Joris Delbove rides during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Mulhouse and finish in Le Markstein Fellering, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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