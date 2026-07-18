US Firms Sign $60Bn Deals With Iraq to Build Oil Routes Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that seven regional pipelines currently under development could collectively carry around sixty per cent of the oil previously shipped through the Strait of Hormuz by the end of 2028, or roughly fourteen million barrels per day. However, Goldman noted that pipelines in even a single country take at least two and a half years to build, meaning viable alternatives remain some way off. With the strait disrupted, some Iraqi oil has already been trucked overland into Syria and shipped to European markets via Baniyas, a costlier but functional workaround while the pipeline projects advance.