Donation Theft at Badrinath Dham: CCTV Reveals How Accused Operated

Thieves stole donations and even saffron cloth offered to the deity at Badrinath Dham.
Footage clearly shows the accused operating in a planned manner inside the temple complex.
The incident has hurt religious sentiments and led to demands for stricter security at holy shrines in Uttarakhand.
In a shocking case of theft at one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines, CCTV footage has revealed how a gang of thieves systematically stole donations and religious items from Badrinath Dham, even taking saffron cloth offered to Lord Vishnu.
The incident came to light after temple authorities noticed missing donations and valuables from the donation boxes and nearby areas. Police reviewed CCTV footage from multiple angles inside the temple complex, which clearly captured the accused persons operating in a coordinated manner.
According to police, the thieves targeted donation boxes during less crowded hours, using sleight of hand and distraction techniques. In one disturbing clip, the accused are seen removing saffron cloth (bhagwa) that devotees had offered to the deity, an act that has deeply hurt religious sentiments.
Uttarakhand Police have registered a case and launched a massive search operation to nab the culprits. A special team has been formed to track the accused using the CCTV evidence and other leads.
Badrinath Temple authorities have expressed strong condemnation of the incident. “This is not just theft of money but an attack on the faith of millions of devotees who visit the holy Dham,” said a temple official.
The case has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many demanding strict punishment for those involved in stealing from a sacred place. Local residents and pilgrim groups have called for enhanced security measures, including more CCTV cameras, increased police presence, and stricter checking at entry points of major Char Dham shrines.
This is not the first theft incident reported at Char Dham sites. Police have appealed to the public for any information that could help identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.