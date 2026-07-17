Rohit Vs Agarkar And Gambhir: Are The Ghosts Of Ganguly-Chappell Era Back In Indian Cricket?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 17 July 2026 8:44 pm

Rohit Sharma is reportedly on the verge of making the biggest call of his career, and it's a decision that's not only based on the current scenarios but also has a significant history dating back to Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach. Let's see how the relationship between them and the chief selector has been throughout and how it could shape the Indian veteran's future

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 17 July 2026 8:44 pm