Rohit Vs Agarkar And Gambhir: Are The Ghosts Of Ganguly-Chappell Era Back In Indian Cricket?

Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to play his last international match for India on Sunday against England
Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, and Rohit Sharma have been sharing a strained relationship in the recent past
While Rohit still wants to continue in ODI, Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir reportedly want to back Yashasvi Jaiswal in his place
Ever since the start of the Ireland-England tour, the mood around Indian cricket has undergone a dramatic shift. The euphoria of India's recent World Cup triumph and the emergence of 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gradually given way to disappointment following a string of T20I defeats.
The atmosphere has been further clouded by reports suggesting Rohit Sharma could be forced into international retirement, sparking speculation over his equation with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, who are reportedly aligned on the veteran's future.
Rohit Sharma has clearly expressed his desire to continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup and after 513 international games, 20, 289 runs and 50 centuries across formats, the Mumbai batter has earned the right to bow out on his own terms.
While the selector, who believe that it's the right time to give the next-in-line opener Yashasvi Jaiswal an extended run before the global event next year are also well-within their rights to pick the best possible squad for an ICC event, which they believe can win the title.
However, of Rohit Sharma decides to dig his heels in, it'll be interesting to see how the saga unfolds further.
The Clash Of Three Strong-Willed Men
The three key figures at the centre of the current debate are all known for their strong personalities and firm convictions. Reports of differences have inevitably led to comparisons with the previous leadership setup under Rahul Dravid.
Dravid often appeared to serve as the bridge between Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with that leadership combination guiding India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final before lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup. Gambhir, however, brings a markedly different leadership style—more direct and conviction-driven—which has inevitably changed the dynamics within the team management.
Shades Of The Ganguly-Chappell Era
The way the relationship unfolded between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir had some uncanny parallels with the Ganguly-Chappell fiasco that rattled Indian cricket in the 2000s.
It was during IPL 2024, before an away game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, when it became evident that Rahul Dravid would take over as India's head coach after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, slated immediately after the IPL. Gautam Gambhir was a frontrunner for the job.
A person close to former India captain recalls, it was Rohit who actually went up to Gambhir during that evening training session at Wankhede and said: "Gauti bhai Indian team mein aa jaao' (Gauti bhai join the Indian team), and Gambhir in return had apparently said: 'If you remain captain, I will definitely join'."
However, there were also naysayers who warned Rohit with probing questions: 'You are so used to Rahul Dravid school of man management. This will be a different challenge. Are you up for it?" he said
Reportedly, cracks in Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's relationship first began to surface after India's 0-3 home Test series defeat to New Zealand. By the end of the disappointing Australia tour, the relationship had reportedly deteriorated significantly.
Debacle Down Under
The fallout between the three reached a tipping point after the New Year's Test. A day prior to the match, Rohit was seen involved in a prolonged discussion with Gambhir and Agarkar while the team trained. There was something amiss, and one knew that Rohit wanted to sit out, considering he was out of runs.
According to people familiar with the discussions, chief selector Ajit Agarkar advised Rohit Sharma against sitting out the Test, arguing that doing so could make it harder for him to regain his place ahead of the England tour, which was still six months away. The reports further claimed that Rohit considered announcing his retirement from Test cricket the following day.
However, in his post-match interview, Rohit declared, "I am a father of two. I know what is good for me." According to the reports, those remarks were not well received by Gambhir and Agarkar and further added to the tensions between the parties.
What Led To Rohit's Test Retirement
Between the Australia and England tours, Rohit Sharma guided India to the Champions Trophy title, giving the team back-to-back ICC trophies within a year. However, ahead of the England tour, conflicting reports emerged over the circumstances leading to his retirement.
According to sources close to Rohit, the veteran opener intended to play all five Tests and never suggested featuring in only the first two. They also claim head coach Gautam Gambhir discussed the bowlers Rohit was likely to face in England.
Sources close to the selectors, however, maintain that Rohit wanted to reassess his future after the opening two Tests, a proposal that was reportedly unacceptable to the selection committee. They claim Rohit was informed that he was likely to be left out of the squad, following which he announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The Decision That Ended It All
According to multiple reports, Rohit's removal as ODI captain in the series immediately following India's Champions Trophy triumph proved to be a turning point. The decision reportedly strained his relationship with the selectors and team management.
Reports suggest Rohit remained focused on leading India at the 2027 ODI World Cup, but the selectors, with Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir reportedly aligned in their thinking, decided to look towards the future.
Some observers believe the uncertainty surrounding Rohit's future coincided with a change in his typically aggressive ODI batting approach. Whether this chapter has truly come to an end, however, remains to be seen, with the Rohit-Agarkar-Gambhir saga perhaps still holding a few more twists.