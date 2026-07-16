Why Is Japan Linked To Russia's Sanctions Evasion?

An investigation alleges Russia's military intelligence has operated a covert procurement network in Japan to acquire restricted technology for weapons
The report says Japanese-made components continue reaching Russian missiles and drones through third-country supply chains
Japan's advanced semiconductor industry and relatively weak counterespionage framework have been identified as vulnerabilities
Inside an office in central Tokyo, near the headquarters of Japan's own National Police Agency, sits a branch of Aeroflot, Russia's state airline. On paper, Maksim Vladimirovich Filchenkov works there. In practice, according to a New York Times investigation published on Sunday, he is a veteran officer of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, using a cover job in the heart of Tokyo's business district to procure microchips, transmitters and machine tools for use in Russian missiles and drones deployed against Ukraine.
The operation is not improvised. It is institutional.
The 20th Directorate
At the centre of the Tokyo network is the GRU's 20th Directorate, a unit whose existence has not previously been disclosed in open reporting, NYT investigation revealed, citing current and former members of five Western intelligence agencies.
Officers from the directorate operate under diplomatic and commercial cover. Their task is to purchase or steal battlefield technology and route it back to Russia. Japan emerged as a key hub partly by design and partly by default: following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian intelligence officers expelled from Western countries relocated. Several ended up in Tokyo.
Japan offered something those officers could not find in Berlin, London or Washington. A flourishing high-tech industry. And historically weak espionage laws.
Why Japan?
Japan does not have a dedicated foreign intelligence agency. Its domestic counterespionage framework has long been considered one of the most permissive among major Western-aligned economies. That gap was not new information in intelligence circles. It has now been described by the Times as a structural feature Russia has been actively exploiting.
Japan's export control regime, administered by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), does require licences for arms and dual-use items under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act.
A "catch-all" control applies to goods that could be diverted to weapons of mass destruction or missile programmes. A transshipment regulation, in force since June 2007, requires approval for re-export of controlled items. Japan also introduced regulations in recent years tightening controls on semiconductor equipment exports to China.
However, the gap between what the law covers on paper and what reaches Russian factories in practice appears substantial. The Times investigation found Japanese-made components inside Russian weapons systems not because Japanese firms exported them directly to Russia, most did not, but because they moved through third countries, often without the knowledge of the original manufacturer.
How Components Reach Russia
The supply chain diversion works through a well-documented mechanism. Controlled goods, electronics, precision instruments, machine tools are sold by Japanese firms to distributors or buyers in intermediary countries not subject to comprehensive Western sanctions. From there, they are re-exported to Russia.
This method exploits the structural limits of export controls. Once an item leaves the originating country and enters a third-party supply chain, tracking it depends on the enforcement capacity and political will of the transit country, neither of which is guaranteed.
Ukrainian government estimates reviewed by the Times place the scale of the problem starkly: nine in ten Russian missiles and drones contain Japanese-made components. German and Swiss machine tools have also been found inside Russian weapons factories, per the Times, but the concentration of Japanese parts makes Tokyo's role uniquely consequential.
Japan's Tech Weight
That concentration is not accidental. Japan sits at an indispensable position in global semiconductor and precision manufacturing supply chains. Over the past decade, foreign direct investment in Japan has surged from $140 billion to $340 billion, according to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), driven partly by global demand for Japan's semiconductor equipment and materials.
Japan's export performance reinforces that picture. Reuters reported in June 2026 that Japan's exports rose 17% year-on-year in May, the ninth consecutive month of growth, with semiconductor exports surging 61.2% from the previous year. Chipmaking equipment and electronic components remain among Japan's most commercially valuable exports globally.
Notably, companies including Tokyo Electron and Shin-Etsu Chemical supply tools and wafers that chipmakers worldwide depend on. Interestingly, that commercial weight is precisely what makes Japan attractive to Russia's procurement networks. The components in demand for weapons production overlap significantly with the components in demand across the global civilian tech sector.
The LNG Dimension
The investigation arrives alongside a separate but related dimension to Japan's Russia exposure.
Japan remains a major buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas, accounting for 18% of Russia's total LNG exports, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) June 2026 monthly analysis. That makes Japan the third-largest buyer of Russian LNG globally, behind only the European Union and China.
Russia earned approximately €734 million per day from total fossil fuel exports in June 2026, per CREA. Even as revenues edged down 1% month-on-month, export volumes rose 7%, underscoring the resilience of Russia's energy trade.
Japan announced in early July a ban on jet fuel exports to Russia that includes indirect shipments through third countries — a signal that Tokyo is tightening at least some of its restrictions on trade that benefits Russia's war economy. Whether that signals a broader shift in posture remains to be seen.
Tokyo's Response
Japan's government has not officially commented on the specific findings of the Times investigation. Tokyo has, in recent years, participated in the G7 sanctions regime against Russia and expanded restrictions on semiconductor exports. It joined Western allies in freezing Russian central bank assets and has provided non-lethal support to Ukraine.
However, the gap identified by the NYT investigation, between Japan's formal alignment with Western sanctions and the continued flow of Japanese-origin components into Russian weapons, suggests that alignment at the policy level has not translated into effective interdiction at the supply chain level.
What It Means For Sanctions
The broader implication cuts across the entire Western sanctions architecture.
Russia earned €734 million a day from fossil fuel exports in June 2026 despite years of restrictions, as per CREA. Approximately 66% of Russian crude oil was transported by sanctioned shadow tankers that month, tankers still moving, still delivering. The investigation adds a parallel data point on the technology side: sanctioned components are also moving, also delivering, through supply chains that formal controls have not been able to close.
The revised US Russia sanctions bill, which caps secondary tariffs at 100% and includes a presidential waiver which is one part of Washington's attempt to address the gap on the energy side. The technology supply chain gap, as the Times investigation makes clear, requires a different solution. One that begins with Japan's own counterespionage architecture.