Why Is Japan Linked To Russia's Sanctions Evasion?

Inside an office in central Tokyo, near the headquarters of Japan's own National Police Agency, sits a branch of Aeroflot, Russia's state airline. On paper, Maksim Vladimirovich Filchenkov works there. In practice, according to a New York Times investigation published on Sunday, he is a veteran officer of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, using a cover job in the heart of Tokyo's business district to procure microchips, transmitters and machine tools for use in Russian missiles and drones deployed against Ukraine.