Ukraine Expands Maritime Offensive, Disrupts Russian Sea Of Azov Traffic

Russia Restricts Shipping

Shipping in the Sea of Azov, the route for a quarter of Russia's grain exports, remained restricted on Tuesday for security reasons following the Ukrainian attacks on vessels in the area, three industry sources told Reuters. The restrictions on shipping entering and exiting the sea went into force on Friday, sending Euronext wheat up as much as 4% to a six-week high. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter and a major sunflower oil supplier.