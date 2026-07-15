Beyond Scotch And Cars: How The India-UK Trade Deal Could Change Your Shopping Basket

The deal delivers immediate and deep tariff cuts for Indian exporters in textiles, garments, leather, marine products.
It opens new opportunities for Indian services and professionals in the UK.
Beyond trade in goods, the agreement strengthens people-to-people and business ties through social security relief, easier mobility, and better government procurement access for both sides.
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into effect on July 15, 2026, alongside the Double Contribution Convention (DCC). This marks a significant deepening of bilateral economic ties. Under the deal, the UK has immediately eliminated tariffs on 96.8% of its tariff lines, which accounts for 97.7% of the trade value with India, while an additional portion will see reduced tariffs through quotas. India, in turn, has eliminated tariffs on 30.3% of the trade value immediately, with further phased eliminations and quota-based reductions covering a total of around 89.5% of tariff lines.
What has changed under the India-UK trade deal?
Beyond tariffs, the agreement includes 30 chapters addressing digital trade, government procurement, small and medium enterprises, innovation, labour, environment, and gender issues.
It also tackles non-tariff barriers such as sanitary and phytosanitary measures and technical barriers to trade. In services, the UK has opened access across numerous sub-sectors, granting Indian companies commercial presence rights in areas like computer services, consultancy, and environmental services. The DCC provides major relief by allowing Indian workers in the UK to avoid double social security contributions for up to five years, directly benefiting over 75,000 Indian professionals and more than 900 employers.
Which products are expected to become cheaper in India?
With the implementation of CETA, several popular UK products are set to become more affordable for Indian consumers. The UK will gain improved market access in India, particularly for alcohol such as whisky, British cars, and various engineering products, where tariffs have been reduced or are being phased out. India has agreed to open up key service sectors as well, but on the goods side, the immediate impact is expected on imported vehicles (under specific quotas with lower duties), spirits, and engineering goods. However, sensitive sectors like dairy, cereals, and certain agricultural products remain protected, limiting the scope of price reductions in those areas.
How will Indian exports benefit?
The removal or reduction of UK tariffs on a wide range of products includes zero tariffs on processed foods, marine products, engineering goods and auto components, leather and footwear, textiles and garments, as well as chemicals and pharmaceuticals. These sectors align well with both Indian manufacturing strengths and UK import demands, potentially helping India increase its currently small share of the UK market.
The agreement also provides enhanced access for Indian services companies in IT, IT-enabled services, financial services, healthcare, education, professional services, and consulting, along with improved mobility for business professionals. Sectors like garments, textiles, leather, processed foods, seafood, automobiles, and engineering products are particularly well-positioned for growth. Additionally, the deal supports MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, and labour-intensive industries, which could lead to higher demand, job creation, and stronger integration into UK supply chains.
Why are Wimbledon towels part of this story?
Wimbledon towels have become a notable example in the context of the trade deal because these iconic products, used by tennis stars at the championship, are manufactured in India. Specifically, they are produced in Gujarat by Welspun Living, an Indian company that acquired the British brand Christy years ago and shifted production there. The tariff reductions on textiles and home textiles under CETA will help companies like Welspun expand their exports to the UK market, where they already supply major retailers. This removes previous disadvantages faced by Indian exporters compared to countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan, enabling stronger growth in home textiles and related labour-intensive sectors.
Will consumers notice price cuts immediately?
Although tariffs on many goods have been reduced or eliminated starting July 15, the actual transmission of these benefits to retail prices depends on factors such as supply chain adjustments, existing contracts, importer margins, and compliance with rules of origin. While some products like whisky and certain cars could see gradual price relief, broader and more noticeable effects are likely to emerge over the coming months as trade volumes increase and businesses fully adapt to the new agreement. On the export side, Indian producers may experience quicker gains in competitiveness.
(with inputs from The Hindu and Business Standard)