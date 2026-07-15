Beyond Scotch And Cars: How The India-UK Trade Deal Could Change Your Shopping Basket

Which products are expected to become cheaper in India?

With the implementation of CETA, several popular UK products are set to become more affordable for Indian consumers. The UK will gain improved market access in India, particularly for alcohol such as whisky, British cars, and various engineering products, where tariffs have been reduced or are being phased out. India has agreed to open up key service sectors as well, but on the goods side, the immediate impact is expected on imported vehicles (under specific quotas with lower duties), spirits, and engineering goods. However, sensitive sectors like dairy, cereals, and certain agricultural products remain protected, limiting the scope of price reductions in those areas.