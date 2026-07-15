CJP Calls Mass Hunger Strike Tomorrow In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk

CJP announced a nationwide one-day hunger strike on July 16 for Sonam Wangchuk.
Wangchuk's health worsened as he continued fasting, refusing to end his protest.
Actors and opposition leaders urged the activist to call off his hunger strike.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide one-day mass hunger strike on Thursday in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast for 18 days alongside those protesting over the NEET paper leak.
In a post on X, the organisation said, "Tomorrow, July 16th, join us for 1-day mass hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the students of this country."
The announcement comes as concerns continue to grow over Wangchuk's health. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Tuesday that the activist has lost 8.5 kg since beginning his indefinite fast, has started losing muscle mass and is in "immense pain". Despite his worsening condition, Wangchuk has refused to end the hunger strike, maintaining that he will do so only after the government agrees to initiate talks.
The CJP has been staging protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the past 25 days over the NEET issue. On Tuesday, the group also unveiled a five-point charter seeking reforms in the examination system, claiming that its campaign was receiving support from leaders across political parties.
Plea Seeks Court Intervention Over Wangchuk's Health
A petition filed before the court has urged immediate intervention to address climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's worsening health during his hunger strike.
Advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, who filed the plea, said, "This humble petition ventures to bring to the attention of this court a very sad and unfortunate situation whereby a social human rights activist who is on protest in exercise of his fundamental rights against a highly criticised govt action is virtually committing Harakiri, the famous Japanese term for taking one’s own life in front of the nation."
The petition seeks urgent medical assistance for Wangchuk, citing his deteriorating and "life-threatening" condition. It also requests the court to direct authorities to administer vital liquid nutrition, proteins, vitamins and other essential nutrients through force-feeding to preserve his life.
Film Industry Voices Support
Several actors extended support to Wangchuk on Tuesday, both by visiting the protest site and through social media.
Actor Swara Bhaskar visited Jantar Mantar to meet Wangchuk and fellow protester Dipke. The CJP's official X handle shared the visit, posting, "Unapolegetic & fearless actress Swara Bhaskar Joins the protest at Jantar Mantar!"
Bhaskar later expressed her support on Instagram Stories. Addressing Dipke, she wrote, "Thank you for fighting for the future of all of our children." Referring to Wangchuk, she added, "The indefatigable Sonam Wangchuk sir is fighting for your children's future. All my solidarity and gratitude."
Television actor Rubina Dilaik also backed the protest through Instagram, calling Wangchuk a "real hero". Sharing a post by veteran actor Zeenat Aman, Dilaik urged people not to let him sacrifice his life while fighting for the country's future.
Aman appealed directly to the Centre to begin talks with Wangchuk. In an Instagram post, she noted that the activist had entered the 17th day of his hunger strike.
"With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India," Aman wrote.
She further added, "We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all."
Actor Omi Vaidya, who portrayed Chatur in 3 Idiots—a film inspired by Wangchuk's life—also posted a video message on Instagram.
"I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die," Vaidya said, referring to the film's fictional character based on Wangchuk.
He added, "Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing."
Opposition Leaders Appeal To Wangchuk
As Wangchuk's health deteriorated, several opposition leaders urged him to end his fast while expressing solidarity with his cause.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the activist through X, writing, "We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy."
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray also reached out by phone through Dipke. Sharing details of the conversation on X, Dipke wrote, "Had a call with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who expressed deep concern over Sonam Sir's rapidly deteriorating health. He earnestly appealed to Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike, saying that his well-being is of utmost importance."
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also urged Wangchuk to conclude his protest. In a post on X, she wrote, "Your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight."
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar on July 16 at 5 pm to express support for the movement.
During a press conference, Kejriwal appealed to Wangchuk to end the fast, saying, "My appeal to Sonam Wangchuk ji is to end your hunger strike now. You are the country's heritage. I will go to Jantar Mantar on the day after tomorrow, July 16, at 5 PM to offer them my support."
The protesters are demanding the immediate resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan while also seeking ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other examinations.
Wangchuk and CJP supporters will organise a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 as the date coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, where they will demand Pradhan's resignation.