India Backs Palestine UN Bid, Increases Humanitarian Aid

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced increased humanitarian aid and diplomatic backing for Palestine's full United Nations membership bid.
India committed to establishing a speciality hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre, and a vocational training institute for Palestine during a Brussels donor meeting.
The announcement coincided with the official launch of India's campaign in New York for a non-permanent UNSC seat for the 2028–29 term.
India has committed to more aid for war-torn Palestine and backed its bid for full United Nations membership. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced the decision in New York on Monday during the launch of India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–29 term.
During a donor group meeting in Brussels, India committed to establishing a speciality hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute for Palestine.
"This is in line with our longstanding support for a two-State solution." Jaishankar said.
Responding to the aid, the Palestenian Embassy said it welcomed the announcement.
Reaffirmed Diplomatic Stance
New Delhi reaffirmed its diplomatic stance at the Brussels donor conference. Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the external affairs ministry, said India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people and supports a two-state solution as well as Palestine's membership in the intergovernmental organisation. In his recent visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reiterated the same stance.
Palestine currently holds non-member permanent observer status in the UN, granted in 2012. This allows its representatives to participate in proceedings but does not grant voting power on draft resolutions. A full recommendation for membership must come from the UNSC.
Since 2023, India has delivered around 135 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) data. The country has also provided around $80mn in development aid over the past decade.
Campaign for Security Council
India officially launched its campaign on July 13, 2026, to serve as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2028–29 term.
Several UN member states have officially declared or reaffirmed support for India's bid. The United States reaffirmed its backing in June 2023, according to. Austria signed a reciprocal agreement in July 2024, where India backed Austria's 2027–28 bid. Fiji officially endorsed the campaign in August 2025 and Sri Lanka has also pledged its support.
India is competing for the seat against Tajikistan, which has secured the backing of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), The Hindu reported.