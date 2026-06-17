China Announces Fresh Humanitarian Aid for War-Hit Iran, Lebanon Ahead of Geneva Peace Pact Signing

China to send new humanitarian aid to Iran and Lebanon
Assistance follows US-Iran peace deal and regional ceasefire efforts
Beijing pledges continued support for reconstruction and West Asia stability
China will supply fresh humanitarian aid to Iran and Lebanon shortly, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The shipments are intended "to further help people of the two countries advance rehabilitation and reconstruction," said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, according to PTI. He did not disclose the monetary value or volume of the new supplies.
The announcement follows US President Donald Trump stating on Monday that Washington and Tehran finalised an agreement to end their 107-day war, a conflict that triggered a global energy crisis. The impending peace pact establishes terms for a ceasefire and formal diplomatic negotiations.
Upcoming Peace Agreement
Delegates will ratify the preliminary peace memorandum on June 19 at the Bürgenstock Resort near Lucerne, Switzerland. US Vice President J.D. Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will lead the physical signing ceremonies. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously confirmed the date.
Switzerland will serve as the facilitator alongside Pakistani and Qatari mediators. The 1.5-page framework orders a complete suspension of combat operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.
The pact requires the Strait of Hormuz to reopen, ending the American naval blockade on Iranian oil shipments. It also establishes a 60-day window to negotiate sanctions and nuclear programmes.
Track Record of Assistance
Beijing dispatched aid to West Asia repeatedly during the conflict. It provided $200,000 in emergency financial support to Iran in March for victims of an elementary school bombing, as reported
The government followed that initial funding by flying 58 tons of emergency humanitarian provisions to Tehran in April. For Lebanon, China shipped 650 tons of relief supplies, which arrived at the Port of Beirut on May 4. The cargo included tents, blankets, mattresses and medical items.
China will "keep offering support and assistance within its capacity" as the region recovers, Lin noted. He added that the government will step up efforts to promote dialogue and realise early peace in West Asia.