Trump Wraps Up G7 Summit Amid Domestic Skepticism And Global Jitters Over Iran War-End Plan

President Trump wraps up the G7 summit while pushing his plan to end the Iran conflict through ceasefire and diplomatic guarantees.
Allies express skepticism over the feasibility and timing of the proposal, raising concerns about security and sanctions.
Strong criticism at home from opposition and some Republicans who question the plan’s robustness and political motivations.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to conclude the G7 summit today with his signature proposal to end the ongoing Iran-related conflict drawing mixed reactions from world leaders and raising significant skepticism back home.
Trump has pitched an ambitious plan aimed at brokering a comprehensive ceasefire and long-term diplomatic settlement to de-escalate tensions involving Iran, Israel, and regional proxies. The proposal reportedly includes security guarantees, economic incentives, and strict limitations on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, several G7 partners have expressed reservations, fearing that the plan may be overly optimistic and could undermine existing sanctions and international pressure on Tehran.
European leaders, in particular, have voiced concerns over the feasibility of the deal and its potential impact on global energy markets and security architecture. “We support peace but must ensure any agreement is robust and verifiable,” said one senior European diplomat on condition of anonymity.
At home, Trump’s plan has met with sharp criticism from Democrats and some Republican hawks who argue it risks appeasing Iran without sufficient safeguards. Opposition figures have questioned the timing and substance of the proposal, especially as midterm political calculations come into play.
Despite the challenges, Trump appeared confident while addressing the summit, stating, “We are very close to ending the endless wars in the Middle East. Iran knows they cannot win — it’s time for peace through strength.”
The summit also covered trade tensions, climate issues, and economic cooperation, but the Iran plan dominated discussions. Trump is expected to hold bilateral meetings with key allies before departing.
Analysts believe the proposal reflects Trump’s preference for deal-making diplomacy, similar to his first-term approach. However, with ongoing instability in West Asia and domestic political divisions, the success of this initiative remains uncertain.
The President will return to Washington facing pressure to provide more details on his Iran strategy as Congress and foreign partners seek clarity on the way forward.