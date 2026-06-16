Will Iran Get Access To A $300 Billion Reconstruction Fund? What Trump And JD Vance Said

Questions have emerged over reports that Iran could gain access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund under a proposed US-Iran peace agreement.
US Vice President JD Vance said such benefits could be available only if Iran fulfils its commitments under the deal.
President Donald Trump denied reports that the US would directly provide money to Iran, calling them "fake news".
Questions are mounting over whether Iran could gain access to a reported $300 billion reconstruction fund as part of a proposed agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending months of conflict in West Asia.
Speaking after arriving in France for the G7 Summit, US President Donald Trump said a memorandum of understanding designed to end the conflict had already been signed by both countries.
"The deal's all signed. And the strait is already partially opened," Trump told reporters, referring to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after months of disruption.
An official signing ceremony is expected to take place in Geneva on Friday. Trump said the text of the agreement could be released shortly afterward.
"Probably pretty soon. I would say sometime after Friday... I think sometime in the very near future," he said.
JD Vance On The $300 Billion Fund
Speculation over a reconstruction package intensified after reports suggested Iran could gain access to a fund worth up to $300 billion, potentially financed by Gulf Arab countries, if it complies with the terms of the agreement.
During an interview with CBS News, Vice President JD Vance was asked whether Iranian claims regarding access to the fund were accurate.
When asked if Iran would have access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund, Vance replied: "That's the sort of things they could have access to so long as they honor their end of the obligation."
His remarks suggested that any access to reconstruction assistance would be conditional on Iran's compliance with the agreement.
Trump Rejects Claims Of Direct US Payments
While acknowledging the possibility of economic incentives, Trump strongly denied reports that the United States would directly transfer money to Iran.
"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president also stressed that any sanctions relief would depend on Iran's behaviour and implementation of its commitments.
"It's really a behavioural thing. If they do what they're supposed to do, that starts taking effect," Trump said.
Sanctions Relief, Not Direct Funding
Vance also sought to draw a distinction between direct payments and economic relief through sanctions removal.
"Iran doesn't get a dime of money unless they perform their obligations," he said.
"We're not giving them American money — not a single dollar of American money will go to Iran."
According to Vance, the main incentive being discussed involves easing sanctions rather than direct financial transfers from Washington.
"We are willing to give significant sanctions relief if the Iranians make the kind of long-term commitments that are necessary to be a normal country, to give up their nuclear weapons program, and to stop funding terrorist activities all over the Middle East," he added.
Echoes Of Obama's Iran Deal Debate
The discussion has revived comparisons with criticism from Trump and Republicans of the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former US President Barack Obama.
Trump has repeatedly criticised the Obama administration's settlement of a decades-old dispute involving a $1.7 billion payment to Iran, arguing it effectively amounted to handing cash to Tehran.
However, Vance insisted the framework currently under discussion is fundamentally different because it centres on sanctions relief and reconstruction assistance rather than direct US government payments.
While reports have suggested the agreement may include reconstruction assistance, sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets, the full text of the memorandum has not yet been made public.
The exact structure, source and conditions attached to any reconstruction funding remain unclear. More details are expected after the planned signing ceremony in Geneva later this week.