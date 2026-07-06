Naomi Osaka Vs Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Stuns World No. 1 To Reach Quarter-Finals

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka produced one of the biggest upsets of Wimbledon 2026, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6(2) to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time in her career. Osaka dominated the opening set with fearless ball-striking, breaking Sabalenka twice as the Belarusian struggled to find her rhythm. The second set was more competitive, but Osaka remained composed, snapping Sabalenka's 21-match Grand Slam tiebreak winning streak with a commanding 7-2 tiebreak display. The victory also ended Sabalenka's hopes of a maiden Wimbledon title and blew the women's draw wide open, guaranteeing a ninth consecutive first-time Wimbledon women's champion. Osaka, who returned to the tour after becoming a mother, will next face Karolina Muchova for a place in the semi-finals.

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Naomi Osaka vs Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon tennis highlights
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates her victory against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon tennis highlights
Naomi Osaka of Japan, left, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hug each other at the end of their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Naomi Osaka wimbledon tennis highlights
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates her victory against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon tennis
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts to losing against Naomi Osaka of Japan in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Aryna Sabalenka 2026 wimbledon tennis
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after a point against Naomi Osaka of Japan in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka wimbledon tennis highlights
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Naomi Osaka of Japan in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Tamaki Osaka, mother of Naomi Osaka wimbledon tennis 2026
Tamaki Osaka, mother of Naomi Osaka, reacts to her daughter's victory against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Naomi Osaka wimbledon tennis 2026 photos
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon tennis highlights
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Naomi Osaka of Japan in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Naomi Osaka wimbledon tennis highlights
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Naomi Osaka wimbledon 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the centre court to play against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Naomi Osaka vs Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon tennis highlights
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the centre court to play against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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