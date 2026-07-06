Naomi Osaka Vs Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Stuns World No. 1 To Reach Quarter-Finals
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka produced one of the biggest upsets of Wimbledon 2026, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6(2) to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time in her career. Osaka dominated the opening set with fearless ball-striking, breaking Sabalenka twice as the Belarusian struggled to find her rhythm. The second set was more competitive, but Osaka remained composed, snapping Sabalenka's 21-match Grand Slam tiebreak winning streak with a commanding 7-2 tiebreak display. The victory also ended Sabalenka's hopes of a maiden Wimbledon title and blew the women's draw wide open, guaranteeing a ninth consecutive first-time Wimbledon women's champion. Osaka, who returned to the tour after becoming a mother, will next face Karolina Muchova for a place in the semi-finals.
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