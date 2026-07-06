Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki, Wimbledon 2026: Defending Champion Storms Into Quarter-Finals

Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his title defence in commanding fashion, defeating Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 7-6(0), 6-3 to book his place in the Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals. The world No. 1 produced another clinical display on Centre Court, relying on his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game to keep the unorthodox Mochizuki under constant pressure. While the Japanese qualifier tested Sinner with his variety and forced a closely fought second set, the Italian completely dominated the tiebreak, winning it 7-0 before sealing victory in straight sets after two hours and 25 minutes. Sinner praised Mochizuki's fearless run from qualifying but proved too strong, striking with precision throughout the contest. The four-time Grand Slam champion will next face Jan-Lennard Struff, with a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals at stake.

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Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki wimbledon tennis highlights
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates his victory against Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis highlights
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates his victory against Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Shintaro Mochizuki wimbledon tennis highlights
Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan celebrates a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki wimbledon tennis
Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan returns the ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki tennis highlights
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball to Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki wimbledon tennis photos
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball to Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Shintaro Mochizuki wimbledon 2026 highlights
Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan reacts after losing a point to Jannik Sinner of Italy in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Shintaro Mochizuki wimbledon 2026
Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan, left, and Jannik Sinner of Italy, right, are told to pause their match in order to close the roof, in the fourth round men's singles competition at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Shintaro Mochizuki vs Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis highlights
Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan returns the ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner 2026 wimbledon tennis photo
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves against Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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