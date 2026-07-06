Jannik Sinner Vs Shintaro Mochizuki, Wimbledon 2026: Defending Champion Storms Into Quarter-Finals
Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his title defence in commanding fashion, defeating Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 7-6(0), 6-3 to book his place in the Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals. The world No. 1 produced another clinical display on Centre Court, relying on his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game to keep the unorthodox Mochizuki under constant pressure. While the Japanese qualifier tested Sinner with his variety and forced a closely fought second set, the Italian completely dominated the tiebreak, winning it 7-0 before sealing victory in straight sets after two hours and 25 minutes. Sinner praised Mochizuki's fearless run from qualifying but proved too strong, striking with precision throughout the contest. The four-time Grand Slam champion will next face Jan-Lennard Struff, with a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals at stake.
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